Watch: Patrick Mahomes and daughter Sterling star in cute new Oakley commercial

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one of the biggest sports contracts of all time. His mega-contract is for 10 years and $450 million. The quarterback carries a net worth of over $40 million after just four years as a starter.
Another big reason for his net worth is his long list of endorsements. Those includes BioSteel, Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose, DirecTV, Essentia Water and Electronic Arts.
He and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their first child in February of 2021. They are currently expecting their second child. In the meantime, Sterling, their firstborn, has already starred in a commercial with her father.
In the video, which is linked in the tweet below, Mahomes addressed his daughter.
He told her:
"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You're already perfect and here's some advice. Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you'll need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart and be who you are."
The commercial featured clips of the star's playing career, even dating back to high school. It also had overlapped images of him and other athletes wearing Oakley sunglasses, the company for whom the commercial is for.
This is likely the first of many commercials that will involve the Chiefs quarterback and his family.
Is Mahomes going to win another MVP?
The Chiefs star won MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP in 2019. He finished third in MVP voting last season and is widely considered the best quarterback currently playing.
A single MVP doesn't exactly back that argument up, especially when Aaron Rodgers has won the last two awards back-to-back. Mahomes is incredible, but to go down as one of the all-time greats, he might need a few more awards on his mantle.
That'll have to begin this year, though he's not favored. Josh Allen is the current favorite to take home the award:
- Josh Allen +700
- Patrick Mahomes +800
- Tom Brady +900
- Aaron Rodgers +1000
- Justin Herbert +1000
- Joe Burrow +1300
- Russell Wilson +1600
- Matthew Stafford +1600
- Dak Prescott +1600
- Lamar Jackson +2000
- Kyler Murray +2200
- Deshaun Watson +2500
- Jalen Hurts +3000
The Chiefs leader is just behind him, though, so there's a real shot that he wins his second MVP. Vegas doesn't seem all too concerned with the loss of Tyreek Hill for the Chiefs.