"Guess we can hit QBs like that now" - Brittany Mahomes pissed with Joey Bosa's hard tackle on Patrick Mahomes 

Patrick Mahomes was hit low on Thursday Night Football and fans were far from pleased. One fan livid with the hit was the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Taking to Twitter to voice her displeasure, she called out the referee's for not penalizing the Los Angeles Chargers over the hit. Here's how she put it:

"Guess we can hit QBs like that now."

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne Guess we can hit QBs like that now Guess we can hit QBs like that now

As has always been the case with Brittany Mahomes' tweets, several fans responded with their own retorts. Some of the responses didn't side with her. Here's a look at a few reactions:

Melcatdew @Melcatdew @BrittanyLynne Come-on you gotta see the replay that the guy pulled bosa into mahomes @BrittanyLynne Come-on you gotta see the replay that the guy pulled bosa into mahomes

GageThe2kGod @GageThe2kGod @BrittanyLynne I guess the refs can take away three picks off your husbands stats sheet helping the chiefs win seems kinda sus to me @BrittanyLynne I guess the refs can take away three picks off your husbands stats sheet helping the chiefs win seems kinda sus to me

Here's the tackle, so you can reach your own conclusion:

Both sides could easily be argued, but the referees felt Andrew Wylie pulled Joey Bosa into the tackle and therefore called offensive holding.

Is Patrick Mahomes regressing?

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes may have hit the ground running in Week 1, but in Week 2, fans think he seemed a bit more mortal. In Week 1, Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and zero interceptions en route to a breezy 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 2, however, his stats were noticeably worse. He threw for two touchdowns and one interception. While he did have a couple of classic Mahomes-esque plays, the Chiefs were on the ropes for most of the contest. It was up to the defense to save them. Late in the game, the Chargers were on the one-yard line and ready to take the lead. Instead, Justin Herbert threw a 99 yard pick-six, which was a decisive moment in the game.

Patrick Mahomes is at the center of a team that many think may be on a downward trajectory. At the end of the 2019 season, Mahomes was at the top of the food chain after winning the Super Bowl. By the end of 2020, only Tom Brady was able to stop the Chiefs. But in the playoffs last year, Kansas City lost in overtime in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

They traded superstar receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and now there are questions being asked about their offense. Does this mean Mahomes is regressing? Arguably not. Mahomes played lights-out against the Cardinals and did enough to defeat the vaunted L.A. Chargers. What more can be asked of him?

Starting the season at 2-0 against teams touted for playoff contention says it all. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are for real in the 2022 season, underestimate them at your peril.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far