"10 years with my boo" - Brittany Mahomes celebrates anniversary with husband Patrick

Superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and his long-time fiancee Brittany Matthews just got married, but the history between the two goes back much further. According to an Instagram post made by the new Mrs. Mahomes, she has been with the quarterback for an entire decade. Here's what she posted:

"10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record 💖 Love you the most✨"

Keeping up with the Mahomeses

The two married on March 12, 2022. The post by Brittany Mahomes was made on March 31. This means the two were married in the same month they started dating. Considering the superstar quarterback is 26 years old, the two have been together for nearly half of the quarterback's life.

The wife is also 26 years old. Interestingly, the quarterback and his wife were also born in the same month. According to People, Brittany was born on September 1, 1995. Meanwhile, according to Pro Football Reference, Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995. Their birthdays are just 16 days apart.

The two met in high school and have been together ever since. Through teenage angst, high school graduation, finding a college, playing and studying, and ultimately entering the NFL, the two remained together.

In recent months, however, the wife has arguably lost the goodwill of the NFL community. The biggest incident happened when a video surfaced of her spraying champagne out of her box suite and onto the fans sitting below her.

She and Patrick's brother, Jackson, have constantly butted heads with the NFL community. Detractors say that Jackson is immature and riding his brother's coattails. For more details, click here.

One such incident that rubbed the NFL community the wrong way was when he attacked a local Kansas City business on social media after receiving service he saw as sub-par. The business took to Twitter to offer a backhanded apology that went viral, but the restaurant ultimately succumbed and apologized for its actions.

Meanwhile, the superstar quarterback has simply been winning. While the team is undoubtedly regressing after failing to make the Super Bowl this year and now after losing Tyreek Hill, many still see the quarterback as the best signal-caller in the league. Last season, he threw for nearly 5,000 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

"It's tough man, but if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, the feelings start to change a bit."



: Dolphins Tyreek Hill said he drove around to reminisce on his memories as a Chiefs and called Patrick Mahomes. He also talked about how he plans to celebrate."It's tough man, but if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, the feelings start to change a bit.": Dolphins Tyreek Hill said he drove around to reminisce on his memories as a Chiefs and called Patrick Mahomes. He also talked about how he plans to celebrate."It's tough man, but if somebody comes to you with a lot of money, the feelings start to change a bit."🎥: Dolphins https://t.co/3C73kxkTHL

In the last four years, he's been to four AFC Championship games and two Super Bowls. He won one (Super Bowl LIV, 2020) and lost the other (Super Bowl LV, 2021). If the quarterback decides to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps, he could still have another 20 years ahead of him in the league.

