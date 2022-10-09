Brittany Mahomes poses with Sterling as Kansas City Current break ground at historic stadium

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling seems to be the real star of their 2022 NFL season. The toddler is often featured on Brittany's Instagram posts, being her adorable self. This time, Brittany made sure Sterling was included when Kansas City Current made history with the star of work for their new stadium.

The idea was announced a few weeks ago, with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes both featuring in the video. Now, as they broke ground for their new stadium, the fitness trainer posed with Sterling. You can view this picture here.

Brittany posted a series of photos of Sterling on her hip, one with a shovel and a helmet.

"Making History with my daughter on my hip! Such an incredible day, thank you Kansas City."

Friends and followers seemed to love the adorable clicks, joining in the celebration. Mahomes himself commented, leaving a trail of red hearts for his family. KC Current ended up referring to the event as 'legendary'.

Some fans seemed genuinely curious about the event, wondering what was being built. Others wondered why Brittany Mahomes was so heavily involved, not understanding the hype about Brittany and Sterling's photo.

What exactly was Brittany Mahomes celebrating?

On Thursday, Kansas City broke ground for the new KC Current Stadium. The entire venue should be able to accommodate 11,000 fans and is set to be completed by 2024.

Addtionally, this stadium will make Kansas City Current the first women's soccer team to get a stadium, with a budget of $70 million. KC Current's co-owner Angie Long said on the occasion:

"The city is incredible, just the number of people who are here, that are invested, helping build this special stadium is incredible."

Owners Chris and Angie Long were present at the site, and even posed with Brittany.

The latter is known for her enthusiasm on social media, be it a new historic stadium, or supporting Mahomes during games.

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling star on the sidelines

While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to get through the season, Brittany is always there to cheer the team on.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Brittany Mahomes not only styles herself, but also Sterling, who has started making regular appearances at games. The star QB was left surprised by his own daughter, not entirely used to her showing up.

"She's been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn't really know what was going on. This is the first time she actually got to be on the field."

However, Mahomes added that Sterling had to leave early because she got tired easily.

As the season continues, we can only hope for more appearances by Sterling, and maybe her new sibling, who is due for birth in a few weeks.

