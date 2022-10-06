Patrick Mahomes reveals daughter Sterling is well on her way to be a future superstar in the world of sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows off his athletic prowess every time he takes the field. Now, it appears that his young daughter is also showing her abilities as an athlete.

While on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his daughter Sterling, whom he has with wife Brittany, a former professional soccer player.

Mahomes said that his plan was to never force his children to be athletes or to play sports. He said that although they never taught her how to kick a soccer ball, she has seen others do so and just picked it up. The star quarterback also mentioned bringing her to Kansas City Current games, the NWSL league co-owned by his wife.

He believes Sterling picked up on it and can now dribble a soccer ball around. The quarterback said that it is really fun to watch her pick up that skill all on her own, especially at such a young age.

"Really cool to see that we didn't even really teach Sterling how to kick a soccer ball. She just kind of saw one and one of us started kicking it. So now, every time she sees one, she does that and kind of dribbles it and just from watching those those girls play. And so, it's definitely really cool to see me. I don't want to force her to be an athlete, but to see those tendencies early is definitely cool."

The quarterback has said in the past that he will support whichever sport his daughter and future children decide to play. He and his wife are expecting their second child, a son, sometime this fall.

Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the Week 4 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with redemption on their minds. After losing Super Bowl LV to the Bucs at the Raymond James Stadium, they returned on Sunday night looking for a different outcome.

They did just that with a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. This time around, the quarterback was healthy and he had an offensive line that was ready for nearly anything that came their way. His efforts on Sunday night earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 4.

Week 4 Players of the Week

AFC
Offense: QB Patrick Mahomes, KC
Defense: S Jordan Poyer, BUF
ST: K Evan McPherson, CIN

NFC
Offense: QB Geno Smith, SEA
Defense: LB Haason Reddick, PHI
ST: K Greg Joseph, MIN

Patrick Mahomes' ability to make plays happen, most specifically on Sunday night, had many on social media impressed. He finished the night completing 23/37 passes, 249 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, and just one interception.

