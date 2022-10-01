“Y’all are extremely ignorant for this” – Brittany Mahomes slams Kansas City writer’s piece trashing Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is quick to defend her family on social media, as we've seen multiple times this year. The 27-year-old has managed to garner a solid social media following of her own, constantly updating and in sync.

This, of course, draws a few trolls her way on Twitter and Instagram.

Despite all the flak she gets on social media, Brittany Mahomes has seldom shied away from stating her opinion, especially when it comes to her family, including Patrick Mahomes and their daughter Sterling. Though the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is loved by his fans, a few manage to frown upon the former MVP's performances from time to time.

In a recent tweet, Brittany called out one such instance aimed at Patrick Mahomes. The article in question referred to Mahomes as a 'good quarterback', but the writer was unimpressed with his style of play.

"Mahomes puts the 'i' in 'team' and only focuses on himself," the writer claimed.

"He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks".

Brittany was quick to refute that claim, jumping to her husband's rescue:

"Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are," Brittany Mahomes tweeted.

A number of fans reacted to Brittany's response, agreeing with her and siding with Mahomes.

Many hit back at the writer, wondering if they were just hurt at their team losing. The Chiefs have started the 2022 NFL season with a 2-1 record, with one eye on making yet another Super Bowl despite trading away star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Brittany Mahomes often targetted by trolls on social media

Though most fans sided with Mahomes, some did agree with the article while calling out Brittany. The fitness trainer is often subjected to various trolls online, sometimes regarding her behavior during games.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Earlier this week, Brittany tweeted about her new house and how it's still under construction. A number of people ended up attacking Brittany for her comments, labelling them insensitive amidst the havoc Hurricane Ian was wreaking in Florida.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne life is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the houselife is fun! Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house 😂😂 life is fun!😂

Some followers did end up defending Brittany Mahomes, pointing out that she was simply a pregnant woman excited for her new house.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced their second pregnancy months ago, with the baby due mid-season.

