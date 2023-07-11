Brittany Mahomes gushes over her new favorite travel buddy - "Most perfect girl"

Brittany Mahomes can never get enough of her baby daughter, Sterling Skye, who often spends her entire day with her mother. Mrs. Mahomes never fails to celebrate the time she gets with her daughter.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family recently went on a scenic vacation to Yellowstone National Park and enjoyed the majestic views as they got a ski chalet up a mountainside. Brittany concluded the trip by posting numerous pictures with her husband and their two children, one of whom is her favorite traveling partner.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current had previously mentioned that she and her family will travel for the rest of the month of July as her two-time Super Bowl-winning husband will soon participate in the Chiefs training camp. Therefore, after concluding her trip to Montana, she caught another flight with her "most perfect girl."

Brittany uploaded a Boomerang of her two-year-old daughter on her Instagram Story and wrote:

Brittany Mahomes is excited to travel with her sunshine of a daughter (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story).

The former professional soccer player gave birth to baby Sterling when she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, were still unmarried. Brittany has described her time with her daughter as the most amazing and effortless phase of her life. Hence, whenever the two girls get to spend time with each other, they try to make the most of it.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes' new house is a sight for a sore eye

A few weeks ago, the NFL power couple sold one of their properties for a decent $33 million in order to move into their dream mansion. The Kansas City Chiefs QB bought a plot in 2021 and turned it into one of the best living spaces one could ever ask for.

The couple bought a piece of exquisite land in Cass County, and now, after two years, the place is fit for a king. The house has a grand pool, a private pond, a 50-yard football field, and a par-3 golf hole.

The football field also has a soccer net because Brittany once was a professional soccer player and likely wants to continue her ties with the sport.

