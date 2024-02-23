Brittany Mahomes hypes 'hot' Christen Harper's pink bikini photoshoot for SI Swimsuit

Brittany Mahomes is set to make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in this year's publication. She recently showcased her support for fellow NFL WAG and SI model Christen Harper.

Sports Illustrated recently provided a sneak peek of Chirsten Harper's photo shoot for this year's issue. In the short video posted on Instagram, Harper can be seen wearing a sparkly, dark pink bikini while standing on a jetty during sunset.

The post has over 12,000 likes on Instagram. Further, Mahomes called Harper 'hot' in the comments section of Haper's post and added a fire and a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

Brittany Mahomes' comment on Christen Harper's Instagram post.

Mahomes first appeared alongside other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models two weeks ago at the annual Super Bowl party in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harper first appeared in the 2021 annual publication.

Brittany Mahomes chose two different glamorous looks for Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes documents her gameday outfits weekly, typically with a custom Kansas City Chiefs or Patrick Mahomes nod. She also posted photos of the couple's pregame ritual of meeting on the sidelines before the Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers.

For the game, she wore a monochromatic red outfit that featured red leather cargo pants. The right pocket read Mahomes, and the lower left leg featured the quarterback's #15 jersey number, pairing the look with white heels. She didn't tag or mention the designer for the custom Chiefs gameday outfit.

After Kansas City defeated San Francisco in overtime, the party at Allegiant Stadium shifted to the Wynn Las Vegas. The celebration at the Wynn Las Vegas XS nightclub went into the early morning hours. And Mahomes' wife appeared in a different outfit, perfect for a celebration.

She wore a black cut-out dress by Cult Gaia, which, according to PageSix, retails for $548.00. The Kansas City Current co-owner walked into the Wynn with her husband wearing the dress. She was later spotted in the same dress on stage with Post Malone. She was seen trying to convince him to change his Dallas Cowboys jacket for a Chiefs jacket.