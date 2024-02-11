(Photos): Christen Harper, Camille Kostek glam up Las Vegas as SI Swimsuit hosts lavish events for Super Bowl weekend

Sports Illustrated hosted a few events throughout Super Bowl LVIII week and it featured some well-known attendees. Christen Harper and Camille Kostek, who are both models for Sports Illustrated, also have a connection to the NFL.

Harper is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Kostek is the longtime girlfriend of Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Harper, Kostek, Jena Sims Koepka, Katie Austin, Nicole English and others attended events throughout the week. There was a radio show called "Under the Swimfluence" that featured some of the Sports Illustrated models and was sponsored by SiriusXM.

Camille Kostek shared some photos from the Sports Illustrated events throughout the week.

Camille Kostek shared photos of the Sports Illustrated events throughout the week. (via IG: camillekostek)

The Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party is an annual event hosted in the city of the big game.

The party is attended by Sports Illustrated models and fans can even purchase tickets to attend as well. Christen Harper shared photos and videos to her Instagram story to share with her followers.

Christen Harper at the Sports Illustrated party in Las Vegas, Nevada. (via IG:christenharper)

Brittany Mahomes makes SI Super Bowl party debut

Last week, Brittany Mahomes made her debut in Sports Illustrated. Photos from her rookie photo shoot were shared on social media and shocked NFL fans, who had no idea that the former soccer player was going to appear in the annual issue.

Sports Illustrated is celebrating 60 years of the Swimsuit edition and chose models who use their platforms to inspire and empower others.

Just days after her Sports Illustrated debut, she attended the publication's annual party ahead of the big game in Las Vegas, the night before her husband will go for his third Lombardi Trophy.

Brittany Mahomes received her Sports Illustrated jacket from a former rookie model, Jena Sims. The two posed for photos before heading inside as Mahomes attended her first ever Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party as a model.