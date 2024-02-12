Spotted: Brittany Mahomes opts for dazzling black dress for Super Bowl afterparty with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively 

After the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes attended an afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub. Photos of the afterparty, which reportedly lasted until 5:00 a.m., circulated on social media throughout Monday morning.

While Lively and Swift wore their gameday outfits to the afterparty, Mahomes chose a different look after the game. She changed from her red, customized Chiefs' Mahomes pants into a black mini dress for the post-game celebration. According to Page Six, the black cut-out dress by Cult Gaia retails for $548. She paired the look with high black boots.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can also be seen dancing and celebrating in the photos.

The afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas had many famous names performing, including DJ Marshmello and the Chainsmokers. Post Malone sang "America the Beautiful" before the Super Bowl and later performed at the afterparty. He was wearing a jacket supporting his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Mahomes wasn't a big fan of his choice of jacket and proceeded to get on stage and give him a Chiefs jacket.

In a now-viral video, she can be seen helping Malone change from the Cowboys jacket into a Chiefs jacket. He begrudgingly agrees, but only for one song. Swift and Lively were seen dancing and enjoying the party throughout the night.

Brittany Mahomes makes SI Swimsuit debut

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of the now-three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. She is also a mother of two, a former professional soccer player, and co-owner of the Kansas City Current of the NWSL. She can now add a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model to her impressive resume.

Sports Illustrated made an announcement last week. In honor of the 60th Anniversary of the Swimsuit edition, it will honor women who use its platform to empower other women. Mahomes was chosen as one of the women who will be honored. Sports Illustrated also released some photos of the shoot on the beach in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize.