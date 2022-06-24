Brittany Mahomes-owned KC Current open one of a kind $18 million, privately-funded training facility

Brittany Mahomes is making waves in Kansas City in her role as part-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer club. Along with Angie and Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes has poured significant funds into the women's professional soccer club and brand.

First, the triumvirate privately financed an 11,000-seat, $70 million stadium, the first women's soccer-specific venue in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Now, the Current's front office announced opening their new $18 million training facility.

The facility features two grass pitches, FIFA-approved turf layering, special rooms for recovery, wellness, and weight training, and a high-performance chef. It projects to be the world's first women's pro soccer facility.

It’s believed to be the first women’s pro soccer-specific facility in the world The KC Current have opened their new $18 million, privately-funded training facility.Two grass pitchesFIFA-approved turf pitchRecovery, weight roomsHigh-performance chefIt’s believed to be the first women’s pro soccer-specific facility in the world The KC Current have opened their new $18 million, privately-funded training facility.➖ Two grass pitches➖ FIFA-approved turf pitch➖ Recovery, weight rooms➖ High-performance chefIt’s believed to be the first women’s pro soccer-specific facility in the world ⚽️ https://t.co/1rPDnENS3W

The Current also recently made a high-profile hire by bringing in Allison Howard as their first president. Howard previously worked with the Los Angeles Lakers as vice-president of corporate partnerships.

Brittany Mahomes and the Longs' investments into personnel and facilities should pay off in the long run as they hope to make Kansas City the hub of women's pro soccer.

Brittany Mahomes is busy on and off the pitch

In addition to her role as co-owner of the Kansas City Current, Brittany Mahomes is also expecting her and Patrick Mahomes' second child. The mother of little Sterling Mahomes has enthusiastically shared photos of her daughter and baby bump on social media.

Ahead of NFL training camp, Patrick and his family took time off to relax. Brittany took to Instagram to share moments of the family's getaway on the beach. Showing off 16-month-old Sterling and Brittany's baby bump, the family of three looked to be enjoying every minute on the sun-kissed beaches.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for life without Tyreek Hill

While star receiver Tyreek Hill is feeling the heat on social media over his recent comments that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes, for his part, will be focused on integrating new members of his wide receiving corps into the Andy Reid-led offense.

Tight end Travis Kelce will return and probably take on the bulk of passing targets, while newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will try to fill the void left by Hill. The coming period in Kansas City will offer valuable insight into how essential Mahomes and Hill's connection was to the Chiefs offense.

