Brittany Mahomes-owned KC Current hires former Los Angeles Lakers exec as president

Brittany Mahomes, Angie Long, and Chris Long are breaking ground once again. The three-person ownership group founded the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, the Kansas City Current, in December 2020. Now, the triumvirate continues to improve and invest in their soccer club.

Adding to the front office, the Current recently announced the hiring of its first president: Allison Howard. Howard was previously the vice president of corporate partnerships for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Her valuable experience as an executive for one of the most recognizable and profitable sports brands in the world will no doubt be a huge addition to the Current.

Brittany Mahomes and the Longs are making a splash with their Kansas City soccer club

Brittany Mahomes, Angie and Chris Long have been aggressive in building up their soccer club and its brand. First, they funded and built a $15 million practice facility as well as privately financed an 11,000 seat, $70 million stadium, which will be the first women’s soccer-specific venue in the NWSL.

The stadium will also be one of the first in the world exclusively built for professional women’s sports.

The project, set along the riverbank of the Missouri River, breaks ground later this year. With infrastructure investments and high-level executive hirings, the Current are setting themselves up for success in the long run.

With Allison Howard coming on board as the president, the Current hopes to further improve its branding and revenue. Angie Long indicated that hiring the right people can help in their objective to be a premier soccer club.

“We are off to a really good start, but to take it to the next level, it’s really helpful to have people who’ve been at that level. I think it’s important to bring DNA and expertise into the club that we didn’t have. So we looked beyond just the NWSL, beyond just soccer and beyond just women’s sports and really focused (on) the best talent across the country for what we’re trying to do, knowing that our mission is to raise the bar and take it to the next level.”

While Brittany Mahomes and her partners continue to make waves in the soccer world, her husband Patrick Mahomes will continue to seek good NFL results, and hopefully, a return to the Super Bowl.

