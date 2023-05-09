Brittany Mahomes' KC Current welcomes $220BN partner associated with Carolina Panthers

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes owned KC Current just bagged another big partner.

In a recent update, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team revealed that Bank of America will be joining them as partners. As the team is beginning to gain momentum, the new partner worth over $220 billion only promises more facilities and opportunities.

KC Current @thekccurrent

Investing in the success of our community.



Every. Single. Day.



We are excited to welcome @BankofAmerica as a new club partner

The small video shared by the team focuses on its aim, which is to build a legacy working toward inspiring women and generations:

"What's our legacy? Is it wins? Is it losses? Goals? Trophies?" the voiceover begins. "Or is it this? The way we inspire the next generations. And the way we invest in the success of women on and off the field. Our legacy is what we do. Everyday. Together".

In their reports, KC Current added that Bank of America will be their Official Community Partner, and will work with the "use of marks, in-game signage, hospitality, social posts and more".

Furthermore, the bank will also help in working with soccer clinics, STEM programming and additional community projects.

Another co-owner, Chris Long, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Bank of America. This partnership is a natural fit. Both the KC Current and Bank of America share a mission to lead our respective industries when it comes to innovation and achievement. Even more importantly, we share a commitment to giving back to the community and taking action to support local leaders and organizations".

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes at the 149th Kentucky Derby (2023)

The bank is also sponsoring the Carolina Panthers stadium, Bank of America Stadium, located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Patrick joined Brittany Mahomes as a partner earlier in 2023

Brittany Mahomes has co-owned the KC Current since 2020.

Working towards the progress of the team, they even began working on their new stadium last year. Along with baby Sterling, Brittany Mahomes broke ground on the project last October.

Patrick, however, joined the ownership group in January.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Patrick Mahomes was beyong excited to work with Brittany and the Longs.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history. I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history. https://t.co/TmTsqIV9QE

In a statement released, the Mahomes spoke about being happy to make this a family affair. With Patrick being a 'huge supporter' off the field, there is no denying his passion for the team. Now as a partner, the Kansas City Chiefs star will be able to participate and contribute even for.

The team joined the league in 2021. Last year, the Current even made it to the championship game. However, they lost the title to the North Carolina Courage.

