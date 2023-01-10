Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has announced his newest investment in the world of professional sports. He has now joined his wife Brittany in the ownership group for the Kansas City Current, which is part of the National Women's Soccer League.

Mahomes took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce the news and said that he was thankful for the opportunity to join his wife as an owner. He commended Brittany and the Long family for building an amazing organization and that he was excited to be a part of such a history-making franchise.

"I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.

The Chiefs quarterback is already a minority owner in the MLB's Kansas City Royals as well as the Sporting KC soccer club. He is now the first active player in teh National Football League to be an owner in the NWSL.

In December 2020, Brittany Mahomes became a part of the team's ownership group when it officially established its home in Kansas City. A new stadium is currently under construction for the Current and is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the first stadium built specifically for women's soccer in the United States.

Brittany Mahomes shows excitement for Patrick's stake in Kansas City Current

Brittany Mahomes shared her husband's excitement for his new investment in the Kansas City Current, the NWSL team that she is a majority owner in. In an official statement released by the team, Brittany said that she is thrilled that her husband is now officially an owner in the women's soccer team.

She said that he has been a big supporter of her endeavor as owner of the team. And, that his love and passion for the team is unmatched. She also stated that she looks forward to him bein a part of the bright future that the team has.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair. He has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

The Current began NWSL play in 2021 and in 2022 made their way to the championship game. However, Kansas City lost to the North Carolina Courage in the title game.

