Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shows off incredible physique while promoting new release from clothing line

As the 2022 NFL season takes off, Brittany Mahomes is making the most of her time. While Patrick Mahomes and Brittany are expecting their second baby, the latter recently released her own collection. Focusing on her fitness, Mahomes has been promoting good health and exercise for a long time.

In a few recent Instagram stories, Brittany shared some new styles from her new collection with Vitality. Inspired by her daughter Sterling, the collection is also, in a way, Brittany's baby. The 27-year-old has been modelling her own clothes, which are meant to inspire every single woman.

Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

Though the outfits are simple, the pastel-colored collection delivers exactly what it is meant to -- comfort and style.

Brittany Mahomes is usually active on social media, sharing various parts of her professional and personal life with fans. This extends to their family, along with promotional videos and photos of her brand.

A pregnant Brittany Mahomes wins people over with her style and fitness

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Earlier this month, Brittany gained attention with her exceptional workout routine.

Patrick Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals game

Brittany also showed off some upper body moves in the video, while wearing her new collection. She was back in the gym after some time.

Blue features prominently in the collection. This is Brittany's way of paying homage to her daughter, whose middle name is Skye.

Yellow was another color Brittany used, simply because she liked the shade.

The focus was on finding something for everyone, while also making it comfortable and empowering. After all, Brittany is also known to be as stylish as she is fit.

As a fixture of support for her husband at Kansas City Chiefs games, Brittany is one of the most stylish people out there. During a recent game, she cheered for the star QB in a stunning yellow dress. She caressed her baby bump as she posed for the camera.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far