Patrick Mahomes' pregnant wife Brittany stuns IG fans with her new workout routine

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany might just be looking forward to one of the best NFL seasons yet. Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2022 season with a 44-21 win, they are also expecting their second child. The couple shares periodic updates on social media. Recently, Brittany showed off her baby bump.

Brittany's most recent video was a training montage. It was meant to be motivating for anyone watching. As someone who known for her focus on fitness, Brittany seemed excited to get back into workout mode. Moreover, the 27-year-old has also been focusing on workouts and being healthy during her pregnancy.

The short video is a compilation of Brittany performing various upper body exercises, mostly aided by machines.

Brittany is also seen in her new Skye Collection with Vitality. Inspired by their daughter Sterling, the new collection is a direct reflection of who she is.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany launches new collection inspired by their daughter Sterling Skye

Brittany's focus on fitness and style came together in her new clothing line with Shop Vitality. The goal is to empower all women and make sure that there's something available for everyone.

The collection is in blue and yellow because there two colors are special to Brittany. She chose yellow because it makes her happy and blue because it represents the sky, which happens to be Sterling's middle name.

Brittany also started the NFL season by going out there and supporting Patrick Mahomes for his first game. She and Sterling wowed everyone with their game-day style, even modeling for social media.

Brittany, of course, also gave the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes a big shout out via Twitter.

The win was no surprise. Many praised Mahomes for his form, only excited for more as the season progresses. Considering their blowout win over the Cardinals, one can expect a consistent performance throughout the year.

The Chiefs and Mahomes will face the Los Angeles Chargers next.

