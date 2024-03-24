Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are focused on enjoying some downtime before the 2024 NFL season begins.

The couple are often busy throughout the year and enjoy some quiet family time during the offseason. Brittany Mahomes, active on social media, continues to keep Kansas City Chiefs fans and followers updated with her day-to-day life.

In a recent clip shared on Instagram, Brittany shared two adorable shots of their one-year-old son, Bronze, who was clinging to his mother while she made the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smiling into the camera during one pose, Brittany captioned the story:

"My VERY attached baby boy."

Brittany poses with her and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG)

While Brittany seemed to be dressed in black, Bronze wore a white onesie with cute doodle-like drawings.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes also shared snippets from their fun day out with children, attending a "Bluey" play. Based on the popular Australian Emmy-winning show, Brittany revealed that the kids also loved it.

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes and children (Sterling and Bronze) pose with Bluey (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"The kids LOVED this," she wrote on her IG story.

The family was also recently in Mexico, enjoying their exotic vacation with friends. Brittany continued to keep fans updated via Instagram, sharing multiple photos and clips.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes went viral for their celebration at KC Current's recent victory

After their vacation, the couple was at the Kansas City Current's home game. The Current won 5-4 against the Portland Thorns, with the couple celebrating at the National Women's Soccer League's new CPKC Stadium.

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs quarterback's brother Jackson was also present at the game.

Co-owning the team, both Patrick and Brittany continue to show up in support at KC Current's games during the season.

However, during a conversation with SportsCenter, Patrick Mahomes revealed how they might plan to get Taylor Swift at a game:

"We might get her here at some point, she's a busy woman and Travis is a busy guy. So, maybe during season or something like that we'll get her out to a Kansas City Current game. She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do and I'm sure Brittany can nudge her and get her here pretty easily."

With Swift friends with Brittany, the latter accepted that bringing the "Blank Space" singer to a game is certainly her responsibility.