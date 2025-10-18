  • home icon
  Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick Mahomes on spot in revealing "finish the sentence" game 4 days before Week 7 clash with Raiders

Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick Mahomes on spot in revealing “finish the sentence” game 4 days before Week 7 clash with Raiders

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 18, 2025
Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick Mahomes on spot in revealing &ldquo;finish the sentence&rdquo; game 4 days before Week 7 clash with Raiders
Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick Mahomes on spot in revealing “finish the sentence” game 4 days before Week 7 clash with Raiders

On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes gave fans a fun look at Patrick Mahomes’ off-field side. In a new Instagram video from CommunityAmerica Credit Union’s collab with the Mahomes family, she played a quick “finish the sentence” game with him.

The short clip is part of the Mahomes Family x CommunityAmerica campaign. Brittany starts by saying, “Okay, these are finish the sentences. You ready?” Then Patrick jumps right in with his answers.

Brittany: "My hidden talent is..."
Patrick: "Ping Pong."

Brittany: "If I weren’t a football player, I would be a..."
Patrick: "Lawyer."
Brittany: "The best part of game day is..."
Patrick: "Being in front of the Chiefs Kingdom."
Brittany: "My favorite place to travel is..."
Patrick: "Um, I would say, favorite place to travel... that’s a hard one. Um, I would just say anywhere with a beach."
The video was filmed as a follow-up to CommunityAmerica’s September 17, 2025, commercial called “You.” It celebrates family and everyday moments. The ad features Patrick, Brittany, and their kids, Sterling and Bronze, bowling together. Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife Maggie also appear.

CommunityAmerica teased the collab on August 22 with the line:

“We teamed up with the Mahomes Family to create something special—and we can’t wait to share it with you!”
The video of the lighthearted “finish the sentence” game feat. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were posted four days before the Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 7 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes reacts after Chiefs QB achieves new milestone

After Patrick Mahomes was named "AFC Offensive Player of the Week" for his performance against the Lions in Week 6, Brittany Mahomes gave him a shoutout on Instagram. She reshared the Chiefs’ post announcing the award.

Patrick Mahomes played really well against the Lions. He completed 22 out of 30 passes for 257 yards, threw three touchdowns, and even ran in one himself. The Chiefs won 30-17.

For that Week 6 game, Brittany wore a light blue jeans with big Chiefs graphics like “Chiefs” and “15.” She wore them with a white corset-style top and a red handbag.

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

