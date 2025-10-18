Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick Mahomes on spot in revealing “finish the sentence” game 4 days before Week 7 clash with Raiders

On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes gave fans a fun look at Patrick Mahomes’ off-field side. In a new Instagram video from CommunityAmerica Credit Union’s collab with the Mahomes family, she played a quick “finish the sentence” game with him.The short clip is part of the Mahomes Family x CommunityAmerica campaign. Brittany starts by saying, “Okay, these are finish the sentences. You ready?” Then Patrick jumps right in with his answers.Brittany: &quot;My hidden talent is...&quot;Patrick: &quot;Ping Pong.&quot;Brittany: &quot;If I weren’t a football player, I would be a...&quot;Patrick: &quot;Lawyer.&quot;Brittany: &quot;The best part of game day is...&quot;Patrick: &quot;Being in front of the Chiefs Kingdom.&quot;Brittany: &quot;My favorite place to travel is...&quot;Patrick: &quot;Um, I would say, favorite place to travel... that’s a hard one. Um, I would just say anywhere with a beach.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video was filmed as a follow-up to CommunityAmerica’s September 17, 2025, commercial called “You.” It celebrates family and everyday moments. The ad features Patrick, Brittany, and their kids, Sterling and Bronze, bowling together. Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife Maggie also appear. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCommunityAmerica teased the collab on August 22 with the line:“We teamed up with the Mahomes Family to create something special—and we can’t wait to share it with you!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video of the lighthearted “finish the sentence” game feat. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were posted four days before the Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 7 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes reacts after Chiefs QB achieves new milestoneAfter Patrick Mahomes was named &quot;AFC Offensive Player of the Week&quot; for his performance against the Lions in Week 6, Brittany Mahomes gave him a shoutout on Instagram. She reshared the Chiefs’ post announcing the award.Patrick Mahomes played really well against the Lions. He completed 22 out of 30 passes for 257 yards, threw three touchdowns, and even ran in one himself. The Chiefs won 30-17.For that Week 6 game, Brittany wore a light blue jeans with big Chiefs graphics like “Chiefs” and “15.” She wore them with a white corset-style top and a red handbag.