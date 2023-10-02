Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift seemed to have hit it off ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets Week 4 game. With both celebrities hanging out at dinner before the matchup, fans certainly expected some interaction between the two at MetLife Stadium.

However, fans have already turned Brittany's recent photo in the box into a meme. Not only have they cropped out her reaction, but a few users have taken to roasting the 28-year-old.

In the viral image, Swift is seen cheering and enjoying the game in the background while Brittany seemingly frowns at the food in her hand.

Some users, though joking, stated that Brittany was sad because she was being overshadowed at Chiefs games lately.

One user wrote:

"She’s sad she isn’t getting the attention".

A few even related her look to her food:

"She tired of eatin the same sh-t every game".

Furthermore, while a few users found the situation and photo to be hilarious, some wondered if Brittany was alright.

Though Brittany Mahomes is yet to share a photo of herself with the Love Story singer, she did share a few snaps of herself at the game and her gameday fit:

Brittany Mahomes stepped out with Taylor Swift's group for a NYC dinner night

Ahead of the game, Brittany, along with Swift and celebrities like Blake Lively and Sophie Turner were spotted have dinner in New York City. This confirmed previous rumors about Swift and Brittany wanting to keep in touch, possibly attending more games together in the future.

Photographs of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner

As reported by TMZ previously, the two hit it off at Travis Kelce's private party, and even did a shot together while promising to stay in touch. While there were no photos of Swift and Brittany together, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes confirmed that he met the pop singer at the same party:

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."