Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are now a family of four after the birth of their son Bronze last November. As she does on every gameday, Brittany shared photos of her children in their pre-game attire.

On Sunday, before the Kansas City Chiefs first preseason game, she took to Instagram to share a photo of their son. The nine-month-old was dressed in a football onesie while playing with toys. She tagged the Chiefs quarterback and added the caption that Bronze was ready for gameday.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story of their son Bronze ready for gameday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs open their preseason play on the road on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs will face the New Orleans Saints and their new quarterback Derek Carr.

While it doesn't appear that Brittany and her children will attend the road game, they will cheer on their favorite quarterback from home.

Brittany Mahomes continues to show support for Maui after devastating fires

The island of Maui was devastated by wildfires earlier this week. Dozens of residents on the island lost their lives, while countless others suffered severe injuries. The photos of the deadly fire on the island show its impact on everyday life.

Earlier last week, Brittany Mahomes shared links on Instagram, asking her followers to help if they could. The links led to different fundraisers to help those impacted by the fires.

On Saturday, she shared another post for "Baby2Baby," an organization that helps children in dire need of basic supplies. The organization sends cargo planes full of supplies to the island to help young families.

Brittany Mahomes shared a post to a foundation helping young children impacted by the fires in Maui.

The Mahomes have a special connection to Maui, making this even more difficult. The high school sweethearts were married in Maui in March 2022.

They also spend time vacationing on the island every year during the offseason. In June, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback held a charity golf tournament for his "15 and the Mahomies" foundation. The event was called the Aloha Classic and raised thousands of dollars for his foundation.

The couple will try everything they can to help Maui, as it holds a special place in their hearts.