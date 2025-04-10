Brittany Mahomes shares sweet 4-word message as Shane Buechele’s wife Paige comes home with newborn

Brittany Mahomes demonstrated her ongoing solidarity with Paige Buechele via an affectionate post on social media. This is after the wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback came home with her newborn baby girl.

Ad

Brittany is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Paige is the wife of Bills reserve QB Shane Buechele.

The interaction happened on Wednesday when Paige posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included her new baby girl and husband.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank You, God, for this family of mine. HOME," Paige captioned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Brittany Mahomes commented on it, celebrating the Buechele family's homecoming day with their daughter, who was born earlier than anticipated.

"Love this so much," Brittany wrote.

Brittany Mahomes comments on Shane Buechele’s wife Paige IG POST (image credit: instagram/paigelbuechele)

The Buecheles welcomed Blaize Haven on April 1, five weeks before her scheduled due date. Although she was early, the mother and infant are both reportedly doing well. The news was revealed on social media by Shane that the baby arrived "Five weeks early, but right on God's time."

Ad

Brittany Mahomes's steadfast encouragement along the Buechele's journey

Ad

It's not the first time Brittany Mahomes has expressed support for the Buecheles during their pregnancy journey. When Shane Buechele first announced on Instagram that Blaize was born, Brittany responded immediately with enthusiasm.

"Oh my goodness sakes, she's precious 🥹🤍 love you guys!!!" Brittany commented.

The two families have a history that goes back to when Shane was a backup QB for the Chiefs before he joined the Bills last season. Brittany and Paige have been close friends despite the professional change that put their husbands on opposing teams in the AFC.

Ad

Both families have recently been celebrating baby bliss. The Mahomes family welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Jan. 12. After that revelation, Paige commented on Brittany's announcement, saying "She's here. Hi sweet Golden!!!"

The Buecheles made their pregnancy announcement in October with an outdoor photo shoot captioned, "Baby Buechele coming next spring! We've been praying for you."

They then hosted a gender reveal with their Bills teammates and families in November, where pink confetti affirmed that they were having a girl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.