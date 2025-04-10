Brittany Mahomes shares sweet 4-word message as Shane Buechele’s wife Paige comes home with newborn

Brittany Mahomes demonstrated her ongoing solidarity with Paige Buechele via an affectionate post on social media. This is after the wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback came home with her newborn baby girl.
Brittany is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Paige is the wife of Bills reserve QB Shane Buechele.
The interaction happened on Wednesday when Paige posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included her new baby girl and husband.
"Thank You, God, for this family of mine. HOME," Paige captioned.
Brittany Mahomes commented on it, celebrating the Buechele family's homecoming day with their daughter, who was born earlier than anticipated.
"Love this so much," Brittany wrote.
The Buecheles welcomed Blaize Haven on April 1, five weeks before her scheduled due date. Although she was early, the mother and infant are both reportedly doing well. The news was revealed on social media by Shane that the baby arrived "Five weeks early, but right on God's time."
Brittany Mahomes's steadfast encouragement along the Buechele's journey
It's not the first time Brittany Mahomes has expressed support for the Buecheles during their pregnancy journey. When Shane Buechele first announced on Instagram that Blaize was born, Brittany responded immediately with enthusiasm.
"Oh my goodness sakes, she's precious 🥹🤍 love you guys!!!" Brittany commented.
The two families have a history that goes back to when Shane was a backup QB for the Chiefs before he joined the Bills last season. Brittany and Paige have been close friends despite the professional change that put their husbands on opposing teams in the AFC.
Both families have recently been celebrating baby bliss. The Mahomes family welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Jan. 12. After that revelation, Paige commented on Brittany's announcement, saying "She's here. Hi sweet Golden!!!"
The Buecheles made their pregnancy announcement in October with an outdoor photo shoot captioned, "Baby Buechele coming next spring! We've been praying for you."
They then hosted a gender reveal with their Bills teammates and families in November, where pink confetti affirmed that they were having a girl.
