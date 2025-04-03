Patrick Mahomes' wife was glad to learn that Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige, have become parents. Their baby girl, Blaize Haven Buechele, was born on April 1, 2025, five weeks earlier than expected. She weighed six pounds one ounce and was 19 inches long.

Even though the newborn arrived early, both Blaize and Paige are doing well. Shane shared the happy news on Instagram, saying:

“Five weeks early, but right on God’s time.”

He also posted sweet photos of their newborn, including some solo pictures of Blaize.

Congratulations were in order as soon as the post went live on the internet. Among them is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. She commented:

“Oh my goodness sakes, she’s precious 🥹🤍 love you guys!!!”

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reacts as Shane Buechele and Paige Buechele welcome baby girl Blaize five weeks early (Source: Via IG/ @paigelbuechele's profile picture bgshanebuechele's profile picture bgshanebuechele)

Shane and Paige first announced their pregnancy in October 2024 with a beautiful outdoor photoshoot, sharing:

“Baby Buechele coming next spring! 🍼🙏💖 We’ve been praying for you.”

In November, they had a gender reveal party with their Bills' family, where pink confetti confirmed they were expecting a girl.

That said, this year has been full of baby joy in the NFL world.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany welcomed their third child

On January 12, 2025, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Golden Raye Mahomes.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany posted a heartwarming photo featuring Golden's tiny feet above a wooden sign displaying her name.

"Golden Raye Mahomes. 1/12/25🎀✨," read the caption.

Like Brittany did on Paige Buechele's IG Post, Mrs Buechele also commented on Chiefs QB's wife's post, writing:

"She’s here 🥹🙏🏼🩷 hi sweet Golden!!!"

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

Golden is their third child, joining big sister Sterling Skye, 4, and brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.

