Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany beams in pride after 8-week-old baby Golden's unique achievement

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed Golden Raye, their second daughter and third child, back in January. She has reached a major milestone in her growth, and her mother cannot be any prouder and happier.

Ad

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote over the baby's face:

"My 8 week old Golden girl just chugged 7oz I could not be more proud (two roll-laughing emojis)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes reacts to Golden Raye hitting a milestone in her growth

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Golden Raye's existence is now a matter of public record, her face has yet to be fully revealed. Brittany has said that she intends to keep it hidden "for a while", in her words.

Ad

Trending

This is reminiscent of when their eldest child Sterling Skye was born in 2021. In an Instagram story, Brittany wrote:

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is rightI know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Ad

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reacts to daughter Sterling Skye embracing inner cook

Speaking of Sterling Skye, she helped Brittany's mother Diana Lindenberg cook some food over the weekend:

Sterling Skye and Brittany Mahomes' mother Diana Lindenberg cooking food.

And the Chiefs QB's wife could only be happy at the moment:

Ad

"My girl (happily tearing up emoji)"

Brittany Mahomes reacts to her mother Diana Linderberg and daughter Sterling Skye cooking food

Below is what they made: green peas, nuggets, and rice, alongside diced strawberries and mangoes:

Ad

The result of Sterling Skye's collaboration with Brittany Mahomes' mother Diana Lindenberg

Interestingly, both of Patrick Mahomes' elder children, Sterling Skye and her younger brother Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze have food allergies. Speaking exclusively to the parenting website SheKnows last year, Brittany said that the presence of the allergies caught them "from left field".

Ad

That led to her partnership with AUVI-q, the first and (so far) only FDA-approved epinephrine auto-injector for infants and toddlers - one that will automatically give instructions should someone struggle to use it:

“Having a voice speaking to you in a calm sound is definitely reassuring.”

She also admitted that lingering fears around such allergies caused her and Patrick Mahomes to dither on enrolling their eldest daughter in preschool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Javon Hargrave landing spots: 3 teams that should sign 2x Pro Bowler after 49ers release