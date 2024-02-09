Brittany Mahomes shows gratitude to Kelly Stafford for inspirational message following Chiefs QB's wife's SI Swimsuit photoshoot

From one NFL wife to another, Brittany Mahomes and Kelly Stafford have the full support of each other.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced on Thursday as one of the rookie models for the 60th-anniversary edition of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. In response to this development, the wife of the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford penned an inspirational message, to which Brittany replied (via Instagram):

"You are a real one for this! I appeciate you and the kind words, and I have never seen something more true! Much love (heart and praying emojis)."

Kelly Stafford's message to Brittany Mahomes' photoshoot, and Brittany's reaction to it

Brittany Mahomes is not the first NFL WAG to appear in an SI Swim issue, but she is probably the most accomplished. Before becoming one of the annual magazine's newest models, she had been doing well for herself, working as a soccer player-turned-fitness instructor and franchise owner.

Nevertheless, in an interview that occurred during her photoshoot in San Pedro Town, Belize, she said she never expected something like this to happen.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity," Brittany said (via Marca).

For her, this appearance serves an altruistic purpose:

“I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams."

Another topic Brittany discussed in the interview was the impending opening of CPKC Stadium, the soon-to-be home field of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current, which she partly owns. When it opens in March, the riverside venue will be the first to be purpose-built for women's soccer, and she has high hopes for its success.

“I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women’s sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC," she said.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit issue is expected to be released in May.