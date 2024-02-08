Brittany Mahomes has been in the headlines nearly every week for one reason or another. During Super Bowl week, however, she made sure she took center stage ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

On Feb. 8, Thursday morning, Sports Illustrated announced that Brittany Mahomes will grace the cover of the 60th anniversary issue of SI Swimsuit.

The publication's announcement read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Former college and pro soccer player Brittany Mahomes has continued to make a name for herself in the sport as co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL franchise now in its fourth season.

"The proud mother of two and wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes is adding to her already impressive résumé, as the 28-year-old officially joins the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie for the 2024 issue."

The swimsuit added in an Instagram story that Brittany Mahomes will be 'unapologetically herself' in this issue.

“Hey guys, this is Brittany Mahomes here and I am in Belize shooting my rookie season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she's heard saying in the announcement.

Brittany Mahomes not the first wife of an NFL star to grace SI Swimsuit

While Brittany Mahomes will grace the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit as a rookie model, this is far from the first time an NFL star's wife or girlfriend has been featured on the cover.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's fiancée Christen Harper, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo, and former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek have all been on the cover of SI Swimsuit over the years.

Perhaps the most famous personality to feature on the cover is none other than Gisele Bundchen, who was married to Tom Brady at the time. The pair put in their divorce papers in October 2022.

Brittany Mahomes lands in Las Vegas for 2024 Super Bowl prep

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has already touched base in Las Vegas as the Chiefs prep for Super Bowl 58.

All eyes were on the Chiefs quarterback on day one of the media scrum with several reporters lobbing questions related to his father Pat Mahomes Sr.'s arrest earlier in the week.

Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Tyler on Monday, February 4 on DWI charges. An NY Post report later detailed that he had a few open cans of Coors Light in his car at the time of his arrest.