Pregnancy not holding back Brittany Mahomes as she shares incredible workout video

Along with constant support for the Kansas City Chiefs, Brittany Mahomes has gained followers for her extensive fitness routines. The 27-year-old is consistent with her uploads, often featuring Patrick Mahomes and their toddler Sterling.

With the couple expecting another baby soon, Brittany has continued to wow with her routines and exercises online.

Though Mahomes and Brittany have been dating for years, they tied the knot in May this year. Sterling, who was born last year, was their flower girl. With the 2022 NFL season underway, their second baby is due mid-season.

Brittany's recent video is a montage of her working out, making sure to stay fit during her pregnancy as well. According to Brittany, working out while pregnant is necessary, but also very tough.

Brittany asked people to find their own journey, unwilling to compare one person with another.

"I enjoy posting these to show you it can be done, and to motivate & inspire you!. I’m lucky to get a workout in a few days a week at this point in my life and I’m thankful for any time I can get in the gym!

But even if you can’t get into the gym, you can still be active outside & in your everyday life!!

In the end, Brittany really hoped that people would find inspiration in her videos, working out and leading a healthier lifestyle for themselves. Of course, she was modeling her new clothing line, all inspired by Sterling.

Brittany Mahomes was proud to present her new clothing line

Along with a rigorous training session, Brittany's focus is on her new clothing line — Skye Collection.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs game

Meant to empower all women, the line features pastel colors, and comfortable clothing. Colors like yellow and blue dominate the line, launched in collaboration with Vitality.

Sterling has been making her appearances at Chiefs games, to cheer for her father along with Brittany Mahomes. Her mother dressed the toddler for the event, even making adorable videos of 'Sterling Style'.

With the Chiefs playing well this season, Mahomes might need all the support he can gather. His family is around for most games, even the ones away from home.

She last attended the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, surprising even Patrick Mahomes. Brittany seemed delighted to be there with Sterling, who has slowly started to understand football and the games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far