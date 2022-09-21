Patrick Mahomes surprised by daughter Sterling's first field appearance

Patrick Mahomes is back on the field, possibly looking at one of his best NFL seasons. While the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great start, Mahomes and his wife Brittany are expecting their second child together. Their daughter Sterling recently met the star quarterback on the field for the first time, taking him by surprise.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed Sterling into their lives last year in February. Both parents have proudly shared some special moments on social media.

Following the Chiefs' recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes recalled how it was to greet Sterling on the field. The 27-year-old was on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio's The Drive recently, where he shared details about the same.

"She's been in the stadium before, but she was very young and sat in the back and didn't really know what was going on. This is the first time she actually got to be on the field."

Since it was after her bedtime, Mahomes didn't really expect to see her there. Nevertheless, it was a pleasant surprise for Mahomes right before the game.

"She had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired, real fast."

Patrick Mahomes' daughter is already a star on her own

For the past few months, Sterling has ruled her family's Instagram.

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Sterling was also a part of an Oakley commercial with Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback even shared a small behind the scenes via his stories, excited to be there with his daughter for her first commercial. Brittany and the quarterback's brother Jackson were also present.

Mahomes wrote:

"We got Ster-ster's first commercial. She's going to be a real star in the fam."

Brittany, on her end, launched a stellar clothing line, Skye Collection, inspired by Sterling. Meant to empower women from everywhere, the line was in collaboration with Shop Vitality.

Brittany even dressed Sterling up for the Chargers game. She called it 'Sterling Style,' all excited to be cheering from the stands.

The Chiefs won the game 27-24, only gearing up fans for this 2022 NFL season.

