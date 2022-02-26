Brittany Matthews celebrates bachelorette party in style ahead of big wedding with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have commenced the countdown to their wedding. The bride-to-be kicked off the celebrations with an extravagant bachelorette party. The festivities began on Thursday with a trip to an undisclosed location. Some of Matthews’ closest friends were in attendance, including tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole and cornerback Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancée Sydni Russell.

Matthews wasted no time in kicking off the grand party and made sure to thank her friends in attendance. The party had everything from food, drinks, and a pool. The theme colors were white and pink, with plenty of matching balloons to light up the decorations. She posted photos on Instagram and gave a shout out to the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs on hand.

"My girlsssss mean everything to me. Can not wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people,” Matthews wrote on one of the pictures in her Instagram stories.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews look set for big wedding

On top of the lavish bachelorette party, Matthews and Mahomes are set to marry sometime in 2022. The couple recently celebrated their daughter Sterling’s first birthday earlier in February. Matthews had her bridal shower in December 2021, and with the bachelorette party soon to be in the books, the wedding should be the last thing for the happy couple to cross off their list.

Matthews has also been by her soon-to-be-husband’s side all year, supporting his quarterback play for the Chiefs from the thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills to the tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as out on the town during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Mahomes is enjoying his offseason ahead of the NFL draft in April, the offseason workouts in May, the minicamp in June, and the training camp from July to August. The offseason is a great time to relax, rehab, and attempt to get better. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be eager to get back to work for another Super Bowl run.

The high school sweethearts have been engaged since 2020. The momentous event came in between two consecutive Super Bowl appearances for Patrick Mahomes. The pandemic might have delayed some plans for a bit, but Mahomes and Matthews are certainly going big in 2022 to celebrate their wedding.

