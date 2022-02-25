Patrick Mahomes lets loose at his bachelor party as wedding date with Brittany Matthews approaches

With Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews expected to be married in March, many were expecting a bachelor and bachelorette party to take place sometime soon. It appears the bash is now underway with Mahomes and his friends spotted in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

Joining the quarterback are Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Orlando Brown Jr. among other unnamed friends. It has been reported that the quarterback and his friends spent time at Carversteak at Resorts World.

At the restaurant, they enjoyed a wagyu tomahawk rib chop with the quarterback's name embedded into the bone. Next to his name, the chef added the Kansas City Chiefs logo. As for drink choice, the group polished off a Louis XIII cognac. The bottle reportedly cost $4,000.

It appears that Brittany Matthews is also in town, busy in her own separate celebration.

The quarterback and his fiancee have been one of the core stories this early offseason. With the quarterback's season ending a week earlier than in past years and Matthews recovering from a brutal playoff backlash, life could not be much more bittersweet for the couple.

Of course, Mahomes likely pictured winning the Super Bowl and essentially blending that into the bachelor party and into the wedding. Instead, the quarterback didn't make the Super Bowl and had some time to sit back and feel the loss kick in. Also, during this time, he likely realized he couldn't ignore Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes' behavior.

Most would agree that both have served to drag down his brand. As such, one wonders if the quarterback addressed the elephant in the room with the two of them. Rumors have it that the quarterback asked his future wife not to come to any games next season, but the rumors went unconfirmed.

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs regressing?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The quarterback's statistics are rather level, but his average depth of target dropped considerably in 2021. Additionally, the Chiefs simply didn't feel as dominant as they did in years past. In 2019, the team won the Super Bowl. In 2020, the team lost the game in epic fashion. In 2021, the Chiefs failed to make the final contest.

As such, a pattern of erosion has emerged. Will it continue? In the NFL, teams often follow a linear rise and fall. The Seattle Seahawks also similarly rose to Super Bowl favorites but eroded slowly over time. This year, the team went 7-10. Are the Chiefs on the same path?

