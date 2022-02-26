“My mom would be a great quarterback coach with Pat Mahomes” - NFL fans question Chiefs staff hire of Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy didn't have the tenure with the Chicago Bears he'd hoped for when he left Andy Reid to take the Bears' head coaching job in 2017. Nagy made the playoffs twice but lost in the wild card round each time. His record as the Bears' head coach was 34-31.

The 2018 coach of the year has landed on his feet as the quarterback's coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he'll be paired with Andy Reid once again.

NFL fans had a lot to say on Twitter upon hearing the news of Nagy landing a new coaching job.

Nagy didn't inspire confidence from Jim Mattson, who boldly claimed his mother could do a stellar job as quarterback coach with Patrick Mahomes.

"I think Matt Nagy will be a great quarterback coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my mom would be a great quarterback coach with Pat Mahomes," Mattson wrote.

Jim Mattson @hoijim I think Matt Nagy will be a great quarterback coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my mom would be a great quarterback coach with Pat Mahomes I think Matt Nagy will be a great quarterback coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my mom would be a great quarterback coach with Pat Mahomes

Since Matt Nagy will be working with Mahomes, there will be a lot of blame going his way if the quarterback struggles in 2022. Fans acknowledged this, including one who offered an intense solution should that possibility unfold.

"If Patrick Mahomes regresses then Matt Nagy should be fired into the sun," the fan wrote.

TNT @tntracer34 Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they have hired former Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy as their senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they have hired former Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy as their senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. If Patrick Mahomes regresses then Matt Nagy should be fired into the sun twitter.com/chisportupdate… If Patrick Mahomes regresses then Matt Nagy should be fired into the sun twitter.com/chisportupdate…

Another fan tweeted that Nagy won't succeed if he's always tied at the hip with Reid. Nagy and Reid worked together between 2008 and 2017, so Reid is responsible for teaching Nagy what he knows.

Demarco @djohns_82 Matt Nagy ain’t never gonna succeed if all he knows is Andy Reid. Period. Matt Nagy ain’t never gonna succeed if all he knows is Andy Reid. Period.

Nagy's time with the Bears left a foul taste in many people's mouths, especially considering how poorly they played in 2021. One fan believes Nagy was exposed in Chicago and isn't a fan of the Chiefs bringing him back to their staff.

The New Majority @NixonandIke #Chiefs bring back the loser Matt Nagy - good grief. Guy got exposed in Chicago. Not well liked. #Chiefs bring back the loser Matt Nagy - good grief. Guy got exposed in Chicago. Not well liked.

The theme of Nagy riding Reid's coattails continued in a separate tweet. This fan tweeted that the two worst names associated with the Chiefs are Matt Nagy and Mahomes' controversial brother Jackson Mahomes.

Howie @howard_ease Wow what a shocker! The guy who can’t coach goes back to try and ride the coattails of Patrick Mahomes again.



Top 2 worst people associated with the Chiefs:

1. Matt Nagy

2. Jackson Mahomes Wow what a shocker! The guy who can’t coach goes back to try and ride the coattails of Patrick Mahomes again. Top 2 worst people associated with the Chiefs: 1. Matt Nagy 2. Jackson Mahomes https://t.co/P4Qzt2b7YK

Nagy got compared to Bill Belichick because of the latter having coaches who failed at head coaching jobs and returning to their old stomping grounds. The most recent example is Joe Judge, Mac Jones' new quarterback coach.

Long Nguyen @itsLongNguyen Of course Matt Nagy follows the Bill Belichick pathway of failed head coaches, return to the place you left after a failed head coaching stint. Of course Matt Nagy follows the Bill Belichick pathway of failed head coaches, return to the place you left after a failed head coaching stint.

Jewell Young brought up the MLB lockout and said that if Nagy can be re-hired in the NFL, the MLB can find a way to resolve their negotiations.

Jewell Young @ballboyblog2021 I’m just saying if Matt Nagy can still land an NFL job. The MLB can end the Lockout. I’m just saying if Matt Nagy can still land an NFL job. The MLB can end the Lockout.

Because of how inferior Nagy was in coaching the offense with the Bears, some view Mahomes having to work with him as a downgrade.

COACH K : LAST DANCE @duk3m0nty Patrick Mahomes has a down year and Andy said your punishment is listening to Matt Nagy lmaoooo Patrick Mahomes has a down year and Andy said your punishment is listening to Matt Nagy lmaoooo

Considering the Chiefs are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year, the thought of Matt Nagy winning a championship ring upset one fan.

Amidst the negativity, Reggie Williams looked towards the bigger picture regarding Matt Nagy being hired. He believes Eric Bieniemy returning on a one-year contract could be the opportunity Nagy needs to become an offensive coordinator again in 2023.

Reggie Williams @regwilliams_set Fired HC Matt Nagy, 2-fime playoff qualifier in 4 seasons, was hired by KC not as a coordinator.



What? Really? You don't say?



Meanwhile, Eric B returns as OC on a 1 year deal.



Interesting. Fired HC Matt Nagy, 2-fime playoff qualifier in 4 seasons, was hired by KC not as a coordinator.What? Really? You don't say?Meanwhile, Eric B returns as OC on a 1 year deal.Interesting.

Matt Nagy will look to work his way up the ranks again with Chiefs

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Nagy has been given a fresh start after flaming out following a disappointing run with the Bears. His offense never finished higher than 21st in yards in his four seasons in the head chair. Only once was his offense a top-ten unit in points, that being in his first season in 2018.

With the Chiefs in 2017, Nagy ran one of the league's best offenses with Alex Smith as his quarterback. His offense finished fifth in yards and sixth in points that season while Mahomes was learning on the bench.

Whether this stint with the Chiefs gives Nagy another head coaching job down the road remains to be seen. But it certainly doesn't hurt to have Mahomes attached to your resume.

Edited by Piyush Bisht