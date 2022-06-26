Brittany Matthews retweets post comparing her actions to Stephen Curry's champagne celebration 

Brittany Matthews never seems to be far from the headlines. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to generate more publicity than her far more famous husband and is undoubtedly a polarizing figure among the NFL fanbase.

With that increased profile comes a higher level of public scrutiny, and she seems to have gained a few detractors looking to criticize her at every opportunity. One such opportunity arose after the Chiefs' dramatic overtime playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills in January.

The Chiefs overcame the Bills 42-36 in an all-time classic at Arrowhead, and during the celebrations, Matthews was caught on camera spraying the Chiefs fanbase with champagne from her private box at the stadium.

What followed was fierce criticism from fans on social media, who were unhappy with her actions. So, when a video emerged of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry spraying fans during their NBA finals victory celebrations, Matthews couldn't resist retweeting a comment that drew comparisons between the actions of Matthews and Curry.

Patrick Mahomes' headline-grabbing family

Matthews doesn't have to do much to upset NFL fans, and she is certainly not the only family member to rile up supporters. Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, seems to be a heat magnet and has been involved in several situations that have drawn fans' ire.

In September 2021, he got into it with some Baltimore Ravens fans after the Chiefs lost 36-35 in a shootout. After a couple of fans below his private box taunted Jackson, he proceeded to pour water over them before exiting.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) https://t.co/blJGztZhW0

Weeks later, Jackson sparked outrage among the NFL fanbase after posting footage of himself dancing on a memorial logo for the late Sean Taylor. The Washington legend, tragically murdered at just 24 years old, had his jersey number retired during the regular season game against the Chiefs.

Jackson immediately issued the following apology, but the damage was already done in the minds of many fans.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Since the incident, Jackson seems to have reined in some headline-grabbing actions, so perhaps big brother Patrick has had a quiet word with him. Meanwhile, Brittany is now pregnant with the couple's second child after tying the knot with the Chiefs quarterback in March.

