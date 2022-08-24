"Hey everyone this is Patrick Mahomes' girl and brother, let’s give them s***" - Brittany Matthews reveals how she was heckled by Patriots fans prompting security to jump in

As Patrick Mahomes’ stardom grew, his life changed. His inner circle of friends and family also found their lives changing too. This includes his wife Brittany Matthews and his younger brother Jackson, who have found themselves in the limelight. Sometimes they haven't covered themselves in glory, but they also attract a lot of flak just for being there.

In an interview with People magazine, Brittany Matthews recounted a story from her attendance at a New England Patriots game in December 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs came to Gillette Stadium to play their conference rivals. As Mahomes’s girlfriend at the time, Brittany indicated that security had to move her and Jackson because fans were harassing their group.

She also took to Twitter to voice her concerns:

“As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them s–t.’ ”

She added in a subsequent tweet:

“This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not [allowed] to stand up for football game?”

NFL fan bases can be rowdy and seeing an opposing star player’s family in the stands often adds fuel to the fire. Unfortunately, when things get out of hand, security has to step in and ensure everyone’s safety.

Not that it makes it right, but there have been occasions where they have riled fans up themselves. Jackson Mahomes once poured water on Baltimore Ravens fans and Brittany sprayed champagne into the crowd after the Chiefs’ epic playoff win last year. That was against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Although the Buffalo Bills are early Super Bowl favorites, Patrick Mahomes will be itching to get the Chiefs back to the promised land. His wife and brother will feverishly support him throughout.

Patrick Mahomes stays on sweet side of his offensive linemen by buying a round of milkshakes

An upright quarterback is a happy quarterback. When it comes to protecting the signal caller, it doesn’t hurt if the offensive linemen are extra motivated. Astute NFL quarterbacks will often buy dinner or fancy watches for their favorite linemen. However, Patrick Mahomes took a quick opportunity to sweeten his relationship with the Chiefs’ offensive linemen.

In the midst of the rigors of training camp, Mahomes drove by the local Chick-fil-A and saw the team’s linemen and receivers dining in the restaurant. He proceeded to buy them all milkshakes but left out the receivers. They, in turn, felt left out and seemed unhappy. Mahomes later indicated that he’d make it up to them as well.

The AFC West is shaping up to be a shootout in the 2022 season and the overall conference looks stronger. If buying milkshakes can get them to the Super Bowl, Mahomes will likely be opening a stall.

