Brittany Matthews reveals why she and Patrick Mahomes decided to get hitched in Hawaii

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had their dream destination wedding in Hawaii last month, and now Mrs. Mahomes is giving some insight into their wedding planning.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session with her followers, one fan asked why the couple decided to get married in Maui. Matthews was happy to answer the question. She disclosed that the tropical island was the first place that Mahomes and Matthews went on vacation together, so it was a special place that they wanted to return to get married.

Matthews also indicated that the private nature of a remote tropical island was preferable to the newly weds:

"The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews opted for a private ceremony

As the face of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is instantly recognized wherever he goes. Matthews has a big following on Instagram and is often seen at all of her husband’s football games, so both individuals are usually in the public eye. For their wedding, Matthews disclosed that no cell phones were allowed, which added an extra layer of intimacy and privacy.

Mahomes’s younger brother, Jackson, stood as the best man, while Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, stood with Matthews as a bridesmaid.

The longtime couple finally tied the knot after first meeting in high school and dating through college and both individuals’ respective sports careers.

Mahomes and Matthews also have a one-year-old daughter named Sterling, who was also a featured part of their wedding ceremony. The bride wore a custom Versace wedding dress that matched her daughter’s white dress, while the groom sported a gray, three-piece suit. The couple exchanged vows in front of the backdrop of Maui’s beautiful oceanside.

The exciting part of Patrick Mahomes’s 2022 has wrapped up as the star quarterback sets his sights on the 2022 NFL regular season. While Travis Kelce will be back in a Chiefs uniform, the team will look different than it has in the past couple of seasons, with the most significant changes coming in the wide receiver corps. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and the Chiefs also signed free-agent receivers JuJu Smith Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Longtime safety Tyrann Mathieu (who was also in attendance at the wedding) will most likely not return to the team as he is out looking for a new team to sign with. The core of the Chiefs will remain the same as long as Andy Reid and Mahomes lead the team. The pair is hoping to make another run at the Super Bowl.

