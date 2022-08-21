Brittany Matthews' wedding dress: All you need to know about Patrick Mahomes' wife's wedding Versace gown

In March of this year, Brittany Matthews married her childhood sweetheart, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The couple, alongside family and friends, flew to the island of Maui in Hawaii for the lavish ceremony.

Mahomes had plenty of his Chiefs teammates in attendance, including star tight end Travis Kelce, who served as a groomsman. However, there was no denying who was the star of the show, as Brittany Matthews stunned those in attendance with her dazzling, custom-made Versace wedding gown.

Matthews worked with celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Versace, and Versace Creative Director Donatella Versace to create a unique dress for her big day. The flowing white gown featured fashionable cutouts and elaborate silver sequin detailing. Matthews had a long skirt attached to the back in order to create a train with dramatic tiers.

Cut-out wedding dresses have very much been the height of fashion in 2021- 2022. They've become a staple of world famous designers such as Alexander McQueen, Chloe, and Chanel. Bridal fashion influencer Hope LaVine had the following to say about the rise of cut-out wedding gowns:

"Post-pandemic brides are willing to be a little edgier, sexier, and daring.I think people are cutting down guest lists, not accommodating opinions, and just doing what they want for once! This includes wearing cut-outs in wedding dresses.”

Other famous NFL marriages

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

When it comes to NFL couples, there can only be one place to start and that's with Mr and Mrs Brady. Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady started dating in 2006 after Gisele ended her long-term relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The couple would then tie the knot in 2009, in a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and have been going strong ever since. They have two children together, and a combined wealth that is approaching the $1 billion mark.

The Brady's remain the the NFL's power couple, but in the past few years they have faced competition for that crown from Russell Wilson and Ciara. The duo do not yet have a worldwide profile to match Brady and Bündchen. But they certainly have an active online presence, which has seen them quickly become social media darlings.

Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson and music superstar Ciara began dating in early 2015. They announced their engagement less than twelve months later. The couple married in 2016, in a lavish ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Wilson and Ciara already have three children together, and Russ has made no secret of his wish to add to that number. The duo are polific social media users, offering their millions of followers a detailed insight into their lives.

