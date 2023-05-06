Brittany, Patrick Mahomes spotted at Kentucky Derby in first public appearance since Jackson Mahomes arrest

Days after their debut Met Gala, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made their appearence at the Kentucky Derby.

However, this marks their first public appearence since Jackson Mahomes' arrest earlier this week. The couple has been posting on social media, but have remained mum about Jackson's arrest.

The video was shared through the Up & Adams account, with Kay Adams speaking to the couple on the red carpet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany shared a few stories on her Instagram, but didn't mention or tag the Kentucky Derby.

Both Brittany and Patrick seemed to have enjoyed the event, spending time with a few friends before they head back. The event was held at the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Before attending the Derby, Brittany had initially shared a story about their children, referring to the fatigue as a trauma of sorts:

"After my kids go to bed, I sit still for an hour to recover from the trauma," the quote read.

Brittany tagged Patrick, relating to the story as parents.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

While Brittany had defended Jackson on her Instagram days before, the family might not be allowed to comment on the topic due to legal reasons.

Jackson Mahomes, who was arrested on Wednesday, bonded put of jail.

Who is Jackson Mahomes' accuser? All you need to know about sexual battery case

Back in February, the 40-year-old restaurant owener Aspen Vaughn accused Jackson Mahomes of kissing her forcibly. Hesitant at first, Vaughn decided to go public with the information. In an interview, she said:

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

As per recent reports, the police were investigating the February 25 incident before arresting Jackson.

Vaughn, who lives in Kansas City, owns the Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, located in Overland Park.

Earlier, Jackson's awyer Bradan Davies denied Vaughn's allegation, stating:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes