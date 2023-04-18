Jackson Mahomes shows support following Brittany Mahomes' defense of brother-in-law on IG

Following sexual assault allegations, Jackson Mahomes is back online and active on Instagram. While Patrick Mahomes is one of the most popular NFL players today, his family, including wife Brittany and brother Jackson, have continued to garner negative attention over the years. The family, however, hasn't hesitated to defend each other online.

In a recent IG story, Jackson Mahomes ended up sharing a throwback story for Brittany Mahomes. The image was taken before her wedding to the Kansas City Chiefs QB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The original post had two photos of Jackson and Brittany, who was apparently trying out dresses for the wedding.

Jackson and Brittany only seem to have grown closer together, always supporting each other when the occasion arises.

"You will be the best bride! Can't wait for the wedding!" Jackson had written.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram (@jacksonmahomes)

Before sharing the throwback, Jackson was seen at the Busch Stadium, home of MLB's St. Louis Cardinals. This was Jackson's first appearance after the sexual assault allegations made weeks ago.

He even tagged the MLB team, seated right next to the field.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram (@jacksonmahomes)

Jackson, who seemed to have all access to the venue, seemed to enjoy his time out.

Brittany Mahomes recently defended brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes

During a recent QnA on Instagram, Brittany ended up answering a few questions about Jackson Mahomes. While the question asked did not mention the sexual assault directly, they did ask about her views on the comments he receives.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

“They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him 🙂. So it’s best to just shut up," Brittany wrote.

Per reports, the alleged assault took place in February at the Restaurant and Longue in Overland Park, Kansas. The owner, Aspen Vaughn, stated that she had videos of Jackson trying to forcibly kiss her. She spoke to the Kansas City Star about the matter:

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

As of now, Patrick Mahomes hasn't commented on the matter.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes