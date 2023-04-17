Jackson Mahomes makes first public appearance at St. Louis Cardinals stadium after sexual assault allegations

Jackson Mahomes has been unusually silent on the social media front since allegations of sexual assault came to the forefront.

Yet, the brother of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reappeared on Instagram at Busch Stadium, home of MLB's St. Louis Cardinals.

Jackson tagged the MLB team in his IG story. He was seated right next to the field with an amazing view of the Gateway Arch at the stadium.

Jackson Mahomes attending a St. Louis Cardinals game. Credit: @jacksonmahomes (IG)

Based on some other photos from his time with the Cardinals, it seems that Jackson was given all-access:

Jackson Mahomes inside of a luxurious mansion. Credit: @jacksonmahomes (IG)

A view of the Cardinals clubhouse. Credit: @jacksonmahomes (IG)

The alleged sexual assault took place in February at Aspens Restaurant and Longue in Overland Park, Kansas.

The owner, Aspen Vaughn, commented that she had a video of Jackson trying to kiss her on two occasions and grabbing hold of her neck. Vaughn spoke to the Kansas City Star about the incident in greater detail:

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

His sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, came to Jackson's defense during a recent Q&A on her Instagram. She was asked about the comments being made about him and her thoughts about them:

“They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him 🙂. So it’s best to just shut up.”

His older brother Patrick Mahomes has remained silent on the matter. The Kansas City Chiefs star is yet to speak publicly about the accusations against his brother.

Update on the investigation into Jackson Mahomes

The most recent update regarding the investigation into Jackson Mahomes is a statement from the Overland Park Police Department:

"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating.Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."

Mahomes has not been taken into custody as he denied the whole incident through his attorney.

