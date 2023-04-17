"Gotten worse" - Brittany Mahomes breaks silence on mental health status, anxiety issues

Look at Brittany Mahomes, and one would imagine a perfect life filled with whatever she needs. She has her successful business and investments, a lovely family and is married to star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but as they say, mental health can affect anyone.

Beneath the glittering veneer, Brittany has now opened up about her mental health struggles. She recently held a question and answer session on Instagram where she responded to casual fans who had questions for her.

One poster asked if she has anxiety and how she copes with it. Being extremely open and earnest, she replied:

"I do (have anxiety). It has gotten worse as years go on..."

She also revealed her coping mechanism, saying that she attends therapy sessions for her anxiety and mental health issues.

Brittany Mahomes gets candid about her life, privacy concerns and mental health

During the same Instagram session, Brittany Mahomes also highlighted some of the potential reasons why she has anxiety. One particular theme she has touched on repeatedly is that she and her family do not get the kind of privacy they would like.

She pointed out that they have bodyguards accompanying them all the time, as she cannot trust anyone. In another post, to reinforce her point, she said that people come up to them in public spaces even when they're out somewhere on family time.

She reiterated her message again, saying what she wished people knew that they're intensely private people and would just want to live in peace.

Thankfully, one thing that seems to be keeping Brittany Mahomes and her family sane is the support of family and friends. She revealed that they have the same group around them that has always been there since the time she and Mahomes were growing up in Whitehouse in East Texas. That has kept them grounded and humble despite their successes and may have played a vital role in their mental well-being, too.

The questions and responses on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram page reinforced how challenging it is for the couple to live in the spotlight. There's a dual threat of not remaining grounded while also being negatively affected mentally. Occasionally, she has not shied away from calling out her haters.

She has highlighted how she goes about avoiding these issues, including seeking comfort among her family and friends. She still needs professional support for her mental health through therapy and security by having bodyguards, though.

