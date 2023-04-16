"Don't give a sh*t" - Brittany Matthews explains how she keeps herself humbled with so much spotlight on her family

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are the foremost couple in the NFL right now. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and champion, as well as the league MVP. That naturally brings curiosity, glare and scrutiny of the public eye.

Mahomes is a multiple league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Super Bowl champion. It's easy to get carried away with his caliber. He's not being compared with other people on the field. Rather, he's being compared with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and other GOATs.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are both just 27. It's easy to get carried away at this age. Thankfully, Brittany has just revealed their secret about what keeps them grounded.

Brittany Mahomes had a question and answer session on Instagram where one user asked what keeps them humbled. She replied:

"Well we are from a small town so I feel like that molded us to always stay true to who you are. And we still have majority of the same group of friends & people around us who still look at us as those kids from east Texas and don't give a sh*t about all the other stuff."

She credited their upbringing in a small town and keeping the same family and friend circle, who kept reminding them where they came from and not treating them any differently.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes: a long way from school

Before all the dazzling lights, the story for this couple began all the way back in high school.

Patrick played football and baseball, whereas Brittany played soccer. They both attended Whitehouse High School in East Texas. So, their love and relationship came much before there was any indication of how successful they would be later in life.

They started dating in 2012 and had temporary separation when they went to different colleges.

Patrick went to Texas Tech, whereas Brittany went to the University of Texas at Tyler. However, since both the universities were in Texas, their love endured. They reunited in 2017 when both of them graduated. It has been a storybook ride since then in. They now have two children together and are married.

Much has gone on for this couple that came from a small town in East Texas, who made it big in the NFL. Nevertheless, remembering their roots and where they came from has made all the difference.

