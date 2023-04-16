"This world is crazy" - Brittany Mahomes details reasons for having bodyguards amid privacy concerns

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are the reigning power couple of the NFL. The quarterback won his second Super Bowl and was supported throughout by his loving wife.

Naturally, they therefore remain in the spotlight of over-eager fans, who are waiting to catch a glimpse of their superstars. At times, it can become intrusive. Today, Brittany took to Instagram for a Q&A session, where she addressed various concerns that fans might have.

The one thing that jumps out immediately is how much they value their privacy and it is not something that they usually get. When one fan asked if they had bodyguards, not only did she respond by saying that they did, but it was the follow-up line that caught all the attention. Brittany added:

"I trust nobody & this world is crazy!"

Subsequently, there were other enquiries regarding the same. One person asked what happens when Brittany and her family are out during family time. They mentioned, for example, what occurs when they go to the zoo and do fans respect their privacy and leave them alone.

To that as well, she responded with a negative, adding a throwaway "LOL" after disguising her frustration with the situation.

If the above question was specific, Brittany erased all doubts about where her family stands with regards to privacy with her next answer. When asked what she wished people knew about her and her family, she emphasized the privacy point again. She could have answered anything, but that seems to be at the top of her mind.

"... we truly don't like attention & would like to just live our lives in peace & privacy."

Brittany Mahomes reiterates a point she has made before

Back in 2020, Brittany had a similar question and answer session on Instagram. During that time, one person had asked if the house they occupied belonged to her or Patrick and if they would ever do a house tour. Even then, she had cited privacy concerns, replying:

"This is both of our house, but I will probably never ever do a house tour of any house that we own. Just for security purposes and privacy purposes.”

With Patrick Mahomes' success skyrocketing, his family might struggle to find much privacy going forward, if at all.

But if real fans listen to what Brittany is saying, they will understand her standpoint and probably give them a bit more space.

