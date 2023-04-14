Patrick Mahomes lost his grandmother earlier this month. His mother, Randi Mahomes, kept everyone informed of her mother Debbie's declining health, even reaching out for support through social media.

With the Kansas City Chiefs QB making the Time 100 list this year, Randi remembered her mother through Mahomes' achievements. Mahomes' mother shared the message on Instagram, tagging Mahomes:

Image Credits: Randi Mahomes' Instagram (@randimahomes)

Randi wrote:

"Momma would be so proud & calling everybody in her contacts. I'm proud of you @patrickmahomes"

Patrick Mahomes shared the story on his Instagram.

Randi also shared an emotional message on Instagram, writing that she will see her mother again in Heaven.

Like the rest of his family, grandma Debbie was always there to support her Super Bowl-winning grandson, even making it to a few Chiefs' events. Over the years, Randi has continued to share photos of Debbie and her family on social media.

Angie Savoy, a family member, shared the news of Debbie passing away:

"Well, we are getting ready to make the long journey to Texas. Yes, it is a sad day, having gained an AMAZING angel yesterday. Our aunt Debbie Martin will truly be missed by many. She loved her family and we all loved her. I'm sending many prayers to my cousins Jill Martin, Joey Martin, Lori Wilson, Randi Mahomes, Uncle Randy, and all her grandchildren."

Patrick Mahomes' grandmother once bet over a can of beer and the Super Bowl

Earlier this year, Randi shared a small clip of Debbie chugging a Coors. As per her post, she apparently agreed to chug a Coors if the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl again.

Not only did Mahomes lead the team to the big game, but also brought home another title to Kansas City. Randi wrote:

"I won the bet!! She drank it!! Winning!! Now i need help with this grandma she’s gets to hang with me in Arizona!!! Help!! Lol".

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl win earned him a Times 100 honor

With two Super Bowl wins and a stellar on-field game, Mahomes made it to TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list. Mahomes, who also made the list in 2020 (after Super Bowl LIV), was ranked alongside names like Beyonce, Lionel Messi and Elon Musk.

The Kansas City Chiefs wrote:

"Well deserved. Congratulations"

