Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children took over Sunset Boulevard yesterday. The power couple and their kids were featured on a massive billboard on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles as part of a promotional campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

Mahomes and his family posed in the SKIMS 2023 Holiday collection along with their kids. The couple first announced that they had joined the brand as ambassadors in November and posted photos posing in their Holiday collection.

Kardashian's SKIMS is a four-year-old brand and is reportedly worth $4 billion. The brand has been aggressive in entering the sports market and roped in San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa and Oklahoma City Thunder sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for their newly-launched men's collection.

The company signed a deal to become the NBA and WNBA's exclusive underwear partner. A massive coup for Kardashian's brand.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs eye first-round playoff bye

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in action in primetime in Week 13. They will travel to Wisconsin to take on the resurgent Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The hosts have won three of their last four games and improved to 5-6. They are now in the hunt for a spot in the NFC Playoffs as a wildcard.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got back on track in Week 12, dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 after trailing 14-0 early in the game. They outscored their opponents 17-3 in the second half and ended their three-game streak of being shut out in the third and fourth quarters.

The Chiefs are locked in a tough battle for the top seed in the AFC standings. The Baltimore Ravens lead the way with a 9-3 record. The Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins are hot on their heels with an 8-3 record. Any slip-up in their final six games for these teams could cost them a first-round bye and a home-field advantage in the divisional round.

Five out of the Chiefs' final six games of the season are against teams with losing records. The 6-6 Buffalo Bills are the only team on the Chiefs' schedule that are currently .500 or above. Kansas City will believe they can win their remaining six games and finish the year with a 14-3 record. That could be enough to see them secure home-field advantage in the playoffs and could land Patrick Mahomes a third NFL MVP award.