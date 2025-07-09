"Bro about to become a menace" - NFL fans react as Micah Parsons teases going full bald before Cowboys 2025 season begins

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In four years, he has established himself as a key part of the defense. In April, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. However, Parsons has been in a long stalemate in terms of negotiating a new deal this offseason.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his contract extension, Parsons shared a fun little tease for his fans on social media. He shared a post by NFL insider Dov Kleiman showcasing the difference between running back Kenneth Walker's first year and current year with the Seattle Seahawks. The RB sported a distinct bald look for year four.

Micah Parsons stated that he would also be potentially going bald for the 2025 season with the Cowboys.

"I just needed someone to start it of!! Man here it come!" Parsons wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the Cowboys star teasing about going bald.

"Bro about to become a menace," one fan commented.

"BALD MICAH??? Pray for the league bro omg," another fan said.

"Bald Micah villain era loading" this fan wrote.

"It's really aerodynamic bro!!" another fan said.

"No remorse this year for being unstoppable... do it.. mentally changes everything," this fan said.

"Gonna look like the black Stone Cold Steve Austin," one fan joked.

Despite the stalled contract negotiations, Parsons is not holding out from offseason practice. He attended mandatory minicamp last month and expects a deal to be done in the coming days.

Last season, the 4x Pro Bowler recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. The Cowboys, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record.

NFL analyst believes Micah Parsons contract negotiations will end up in a Dak Prescott type situation

Last year, the Cowboys had a long negotiation with quarterback Dak Prescott. In the end, they ended up paying him a lucrative contract of four years worth $240 million.

According to NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, Parsons' contract situation is going to have the same outcome.

"Yeah, so this is kind of a relaxed situation," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "Once they reconvene for training camp, Dallas will probably lock in this a little bit... We've seen that with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, got some of their big deals. They are dedicated to doing this, through... This guy (Micah Parsons) right in his prime, mid 20s, dangerous player. So he's going to get a massive number Just depends on when they do it. Shouldn't be a problem." (TS- 2:00 onwards)

Expand Tweet

With training camp a few days away, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can lock in on Micah Parsons by then.

