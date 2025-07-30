"Bro fumbled generational bag over OF model" - NFL fans react as ESPN fires Shannon Sharpe 2 weeks after $50,000,000 sexual assault lawsuit settlement

Shannon Sharpe's firing from ESPN had fans talking as he's one of the most popular and beloved former athletes turned analysts. Sharpe was accused by an ex-girlfriend of sexual assault in April.He has since stepped away from ESPN, announcing he would take a break until the start of the 2025 NFL season. However, that won't happen as The Athletic's Andew Marchand reported on Wednesday that the Bristol company was parting ways with Sharpe.&quot;ESPN has cut ties with NFL Hall of Famer and media analyst Shannon Sharpe less than two weeks after he settled a lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape, sources briefed on the decision told The Athletic on Wednesday,&quot; Marchand wrote.&quot;Sharpe has not been on ESPN since late April, when the suit was first filed. He said at the time that he would return to ESPN at the beginning of NFL training camp. ESPN declined to comment.&quot;Fans had a lot to say about it. Many criticized Sharpe for losing a huge opportunity over a woman.&quot;Bro fumbled a generational bag over an OF model 😭,&quot; one fan said.&quot;No black man will leave entertainment untouched but Shannon had no business messing with that lil a** girl he is responsible for this , date your age bracket,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Freaky a** unc got cut,&quot; another fan said.Others said Sharpe will be better off away from ESPN as he has his own platform.&quot;funny, espn needed him more than he needed them. he'll be fine with club shayshay,&quot; one fan said.&quot;dude has his own brand at this point he doesn’t need espn,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He’ll be aight with nightcap podcast,&quot; one fan wrote.Shannon Sharpe agreed to a settlement with his accuserShannon Sharpe and his accuser reached a mutual settlement on July 19, according to Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff's attorney. The lawsuit, filed in Clark County, Nevada, accused Sharpe of raping a woman he met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023.After their two-year relationship, the plaintiff, named &quot;Jane Doe,&quot; filed the lawsuit. Sharpe said the accusation was a &quot;shakedown&quot; to try to get money from him.The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star ultimately paid the woman, but the consequences of the tumultuous situation are still coming.