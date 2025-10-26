"Bro looking like a monk" "Is that Bad Bunny?": NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts' full red gameday fit for Eagles vs Giants rematch

Jalen Hurts has arrived at the Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Giants game. The superstar quarterback is wearing a full red outfit, a red bag, and black boots.NFL fans peeped the gameday fit and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.A fan said, &quot;Bro looking like a monk&quot;Another stated, &quot;Is that Bad Bunny??!!&quot;One added, &quot;Always fitted to hand off the ball.&quot;Some fans saw the outfit as a warning sign for the Giants.One stated, &quot;Bet he's gonna ball out&quot;Another added, &quot;BEST quarterback in the league&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;Oh he’s ready&quot;Jalen Hurts is the Eagles' starting quarterback and an important voice in the locker room. His leadership was key to the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX, and he's attempting to run it back this season.The Eagles are 5-2 entering the game, and they're looking to record a statement win against their divisional opponents. Today's game holds even more significance considering how the last showdown between the sides played out.Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are out for revenge in Week 8Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were stunned in their Week 6 game against the Giants. Jaxson Dart and Co. pulled off an impressive 34-17 at the MetLife Stadium. It was Brian Daboll's side's second win of the season.The Eagles couldn't contain Dart and his fellow rookie Cam Skattebo in the contest. Skattebo ran for three touchdowns while Dart amassed a stat line of 195 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a rushing TD.The Eagles are out for revenge in Week 8, and they'll have their home fans rallying behind them. Nick Sirianni's side won their Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and they'll aim for another victory against a young Giants side.However, the Eagles will need to navigate this fixture without WR1 A. J. Brown. Brown is set to miss the contest due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles will rely on DeVonta Smith and the other pass catchers in his absence.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 p.m. ETTV Channel: FOXVenue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania