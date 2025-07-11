“Bro must really need the money”: Fans react as ex-NFL MVP Adrian Peterson signs boxing deal to fight poker rival

Adrian Peterson is returning to the boxing ring.

Ad

The former Minnesota Vikings running back made headlines back in May when he and Joe Castaneda made headlines for a viral brawl at a poker club. Now, a boxing fight between the pair has been agreed to. Peterson and Castaneda are scheduled to fight in an event by "Celebrity Boxing."

A date and time for the fight have yet to be officially announced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to react to the news of Peterson returning to the boxing ring. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I just wish he had followed the financial advisors advice when coming to the league and been able to live his retirement in peace and with grace. It just makes it that much harder to remember the good time when he was on the field," a fan said.

"Good! If you can make $1 million + just to fight someone you would fight for free speech why wouldn’t you???? He’d be stupid not to," another fan said.

Ad

"Maybe some of these guys should start their own @OnlyFans page. Of course because they are use to having the camera on them lol," a fan suggested.

"I’m really really sad how he’s been going down an “Antonio Brown” like trajectory since his playing days," another fan claimed.

Adrian Peterson returns to familiar territory inside boxing ring

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

This won't be Peterson's first stint inside the squared circle. Back in September of 2022, Peterson boxed fellow former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell. The fight went the distance, but Bell managed to finish Peterson thirty seconds into the 5th round.

Ad

As for his NFL career, Peterson was never signed by a team for the 2023 season despite not having yet officially announced his retirement from playing. His last season came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. He rushed 11 times for 16 yards and one touchdown in the single game he played for Seattle that year.

The touchdown helped Peterson tie Jim Brown's record for tenth on the all-time rushing touchdowns list with 126. It remains to be seen if the 40-year-old ever considers another comeback.

Until then, he'll prepare for his upcoming exhibition with Castaneda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title