  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bro trying to save his job” “Dumbest coach”: NFL fans react to Brian Daboll’s post-game speech after Giants 34-17 win vs. Eagles

“Bro trying to save his job” “Dumbest coach”: NFL fans react to Brian Daboll’s post-game speech after Giants 34-17 win vs. Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:26 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
“Bro trying to save his job” “Dumbest coach”: NFL fans react to Brian Daboll’s post-game speech after Giants 34-17 win vs. Eagles (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans reacted to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll's post-game speech following the 31-17 upset win against divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday night. The "Big Blue" dominated from start to finish, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart putting up a show against Saquon Barkley and Co.

Ad

Insider Ian Rapoport reshared a video of Daboll addressing his players in the locker room, giving the game ball to team owner John Mara, who announced his cancer diagnosis this week.

"Hey, to run it out there at the end, that's awesome," Daboll said. "Now, that's tough. Alright, that is tough. Now, I'mma tell you what. There's one tough son of a b***h in here. His name's John Mara."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many reacted to his words, with some saying he was just trying to retain his job amid an inconsistent start to the season.

"Bro trying to save his job so bad lol," one fan said.
Ad
"Everyone quiet the dumbest coach in the NFL is speaking," another fan said.
Ad
"Alright that was corny as shit ngl but he earned the right to say it ig," another fan said.
Ad

Others joked about how impactful a Giants win has become for his coach and owner.

"Damn. That's powerful," one fan said.
"Giants finally got a good QB and it immediately started curing cancer," another fan said.
"Giants fans really out here making every win sound like a miracle cure haha," another fan wrote.

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo led the Brian Daboll's team to a big win after a disappointing performance against the New Orleans Saints (26-14 in Week 5). The quarterback went 17 of 25 for 195 yards and one touchdown. He added 13 carries for 58 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Ad

Skattebo put up a show, too, rushing the ball 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He caught two passes for 12 yards, as well, to round up a solid night for the former Arizona State running back.

Brian Daboll could be in trouble for actions during Giants' win over Eagles

Brian Daboll could find himself in trouble with the NFL after breaking a serious rule during the Philadelphia Eagles game. The coach was caught by cameras peeking at the blue tent while Jaxson Dart was getting checked after a play.

NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Friday that coaches aren't allowed inside or near the tent when a player is in there, which could put earn him a punishment from the league.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications