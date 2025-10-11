“Bro trying to save his job” “Dumbest coach”: NFL fans react to Brian Daboll’s post-game speech after Giants 34-17 win vs. Eagles

NFL fans reacted to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll's post-game speech following the 31-17 upset win against divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday night. The &quot;Big Blue&quot; dominated from start to finish, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart putting up a show against Saquon Barkley and Co. Insider Ian Rapoport reshared a video of Daboll addressing his players in the locker room, giving the game ball to team owner John Mara, who announced his cancer diagnosis this week.&quot;Hey, to run it out there at the end, that's awesome,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;Now, that's tough. Alright, that is tough. Now, I'mma tell you what. There's one tough son of a b***h in here. His name's John Mara.&quot;Many reacted to his words, with some saying he was just trying to retain his job amid an inconsistent start to the season. &quot;Bro trying to save his job so bad lol,&quot; one fan said. I hate Denote Banks @95TevLINKBro trying to save his job so bad lol&quot;Everyone quiet the dumbest coach in the NFL is speaking,&quot; another fan said. Talkin’ Philly @TalkinPhilly_LINKEveryone quiet the dumbest coach in the NFL is speaking&quot;Alright that was corny as shit ngl but he earned the right to say it ig,&quot; another fan said. james dub @jamesdub7LINKAlright that was corny as shit ngl but he earned the right to say it igOthers joked about how impactful a Giants win has become for his coach and owner.&quot;Damn. That's powerful,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Giants finally got a good QB and it immediately started curing cancer,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Giants fans really out here making every win sound like a miracle cure haha,&quot; another fan wrote.Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo led the Brian Daboll's team to a big win after a disappointing performance against the New Orleans Saints (26-14 in Week 5). The quarterback went 17 of 25 for 195 yards and one touchdown. He added 13 carries for 58 yards and another touchdown on the ground.Skattebo put up a show, too, rushing the ball 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He caught two passes for 12 yards, as well, to round up a solid night for the former Arizona State running back.Brian Daboll could be in trouble for actions during Giants' win over Eagles Brian Daboll could find himself in trouble with the NFL after breaking a serious rule during the Philadelphia Eagles game. The coach was caught by cameras peeking at the blue tent while Jaxson Dart was getting checked after a play. NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Friday that coaches aren't allowed inside or near the tent when a player is in there, which could put earn him a punishment from the league.