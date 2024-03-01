There’s massive hype surrounding Brock Bowers heading into the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, as proven by several reporters during his media availability. But while being the top tight end prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft has him projected as a first-round selection, his destination remains unknown.

Therefore, it’s possible the two-time John Mackey Award recipient could land with the New York Jets, owners of the 10th overall pick. If that happens, Bowers will play with four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers, who’s set to return in 2024 after suffering an Achilles injury.

The two-time CFP National Champion with the Georgia Bulldogs relishes the idea of playing with the iconic quarterback, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That'd be pretty sweet. I mean, he's one of the best of all time at quarterback, and it'd be cool to learn under him and just play with him and hopefully learn some stuff.”

Expand Tweet

If the Jets agree with NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s prediction, Brock Bowers will wear white and green. He would be a welcome addition to an offense that ranked 30th in passing yards (171.7) and 29th in points (15.8) per game last season.

However, there’s wisdom in drafting an offensive lineman at ten, especially after Rodgers’ season-ending injury after four snaps. Pro Football Focus had Alijah Vera-Tucker as their highest-rated Jets offensive lineman at 71.7. But after him, no other starting lineman received a grade higher than 63, and Max Mitchell received a 50.4 mark.

Their troubles in the offensive line had them surrender 64 sacks, tied for third-most in 2023. That’s a depressing picture for a team with playoff hopes before Rodgers’s injury. Therefore, it makes sense if they select someone like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu instead of Brock Bowers.

Could Brock Bowers be a generational talent?

The pride of Napa, California, had impressive numbers in his three seasons with the Bulldogs. Brock Bowers’ best college football season happened in 2022 when he had 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns.

While his blocking ability needs improvement, he’s an established pass-catching tight end who could make a difference in the red zone. He’s also a reliable target during third-down passing plays or short-yardage situations.

Aside from the Jets, there’s widespread belief around NFL circles that the Los Angeles Chargers will draft Bowers. He would be an excellent fit for a revamped offense under Jim Harbaugh, especially after losing running back Austin Ekeler in free agency. Bowers can fill the spot of free agents Gerald Everett and Nick Vannett if they sign elsewhere.