Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron playfully roasts him after Raiders TE gives her ‘Paris’ moment in Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was trolled by longtime girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell this weekend. The couple spent the weekend enjoying time on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Ad

On her Instagram Story, Newell shared a photo of her view outside the window of the Bellagio Hotel which is opposite Paris Las Vegas. The hotel, which even features a replica of the Eiffel Tower, stands tall on the Las Vegas Strip. Cameron Rose Newell used her caption to joke that Brock Bowers had 'finally' taken her to Paris, France.

"@brockbowers finally took me to Paris," Newell captioned the post

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell took time to troll the tight end. (Photo via Cameron Rose Newell's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hopefully for Newell, trolling Bowers convinces him to take her to Europe sooner rather than later.

Ad

According to Newell's Instagram Story, the couple had dinner at The Mayfair Supper Club before heading to the Sphere to watch country music star Kenny Chesney perform.

Brock Bowers and girlfriend Cameron celebrated college graduations

Just a few weeks ago, Cameron Rose Newell, graduated from the University of Tennessee with her bachelor's degree. Newell shared several photos from her graduation photoshoot, including wearing her sash that featured the university's iconic orange and white logo. Newell graduated with a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.

Ad

In her caption, she thanked the University of Tennessee for feeling like home despite the distance from her hometown in California:

"Thank you for being the reason 2,500 miles didn’t feel so far @utknoxville."

Ad

Brock Bowers was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While he was drafted and began his NFL journey, there was another accomplishment that he made sure he finished this spring.

On May 9, Brock Bowers shared photos of his graduation from University of Georgia. Bowers continued his education despite playing for the Raiders to ensure he earned his degree in finance that he started four years earlier.

Ad

"Another big moment for @brockbowers !! 🎓"-Bowers wrote

Bowers and Newell are high school sweethearts that began dating in their hometown of Napa, California. They continued their relationship despite choosing to attend different SEC universities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.