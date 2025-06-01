Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron playfully roasts him after Raiders TE gives her ‘Paris’ moment in Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was trolled by longtime girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell this weekend. The couple spent the weekend enjoying time on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
On her Instagram Story, Newell shared a photo of her view outside the window of the Bellagio Hotel which is opposite Paris Las Vegas. The hotel, which even features a replica of the Eiffel Tower, stands tall on the Las Vegas Strip. Cameron Rose Newell used her caption to joke that Brock Bowers had 'finally' taken her to Paris, France.
"@brockbowers finally took me to Paris," Newell captioned the post
Hopefully for Newell, trolling Bowers convinces him to take her to Europe sooner rather than later.
According to Newell's Instagram Story, the couple had dinner at The Mayfair Supper Club before heading to the Sphere to watch country music star Kenny Chesney perform.
Brock Bowers and girlfriend Cameron celebrated college graduations
Just a few weeks ago, Cameron Rose Newell, graduated from the University of Tennessee with her bachelor's degree. Newell shared several photos from her graduation photoshoot, including wearing her sash that featured the university's iconic orange and white logo. Newell graduated with a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.
In her caption, she thanked the University of Tennessee for feeling like home despite the distance from her hometown in California:
"Thank you for being the reason 2,500 miles didn’t feel so far @utknoxville."
Brock Bowers was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While he was drafted and began his NFL journey, there was another accomplishment that he made sure he finished this spring.
On May 9, Brock Bowers shared photos of his graduation from University of Georgia. Bowers continued his education despite playing for the Raiders to ensure he earned his degree in finance that he started four years earlier.
"Another big moment for @brockbowers !! 🎓"-Bowers wrote
Bowers and Newell are high school sweethearts that began dating in their hometown of Napa, California. They continued their relationship despite choosing to attend different SEC universities.
