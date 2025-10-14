Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose’s backless outfit gets 5-word review from Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:21 GMT
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron's post received support from Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney. (Photos via Cameron Rose's Instagram/ Sydney McConkey's Instagram)

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose showed her love for the Raiders and the city of Las Vegas in a recent post on Instagram. In a collaboration with New Era, she shared a photo of herself wearing a Las Vegas Raiders varsity style jacket and baseball cap.

In the second photo, Cameron Rose draped the jacket, showing off her back. In the caption, she shared her love for the city.

"Vegas has my heart🩶" Cameron wrote in the caption.
Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney McConkey, shared her love for Cameron's Instagram post. Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers were teammates at the University of Georgia until both were drafted in 2024.

"You are perfect my girl," Sydney McConkey commented.
Sydney McConkey commented on Cameron Rose&#039;s post. (Comment via Cameron Rose&#039;s Instagram)
Sydney McConkey commented on Cameron Rose's post. (Comment via Cameron Rose's Instagram)

She also encouraged other Las Vegas Raiders fans to get their own gear and show support for the team.

Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose's gameday look gave nod to TE

Tight end Brock Bowers is in his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team currently sits at 2-4 in the first season with Pete Carroll as coach. Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose recently shared her gameday look that featured a nod to the tight end.

In a post on Instagram, Cameron Rose posed for a photo while wearing a black t-shirt that read "Viva Las Bowers", a reference to the well-known Las Vegas tourism motto. She paired the look with a mini denim skirt, black knee-high boots and dark sunglasses.

"What the shirt says," she captioned her post.
Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 4. The tight end missed the Week 5 and Week 6 matchups and is making progress in his recovery. There is still doubt whether he will be ready to go for this week's AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders then have a bye week which will likely put his return to until after the bye.

In the four games he has played this season, he has 19 catches for 225 receiving yards. When at full strength, he adds an extra offensive weapon for quarterback Geno Smith and the Raiders offense.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

