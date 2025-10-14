Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose’s backless outfit gets 5-word review from Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose showed her love for the Raiders and the city of Las Vegas in a recent post on Instagram. In a collaboration with New Era, she shared a photo of herself wearing a Las Vegas Raiders varsity style jacket and baseball cap. In the second photo, Cameron Rose draped the jacket, showing off her back. In the caption, she shared her love for the city. &quot;Vegas has my heart🩶&quot; Cameron wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLadd McConkey's wife, Sydney McConkey, shared her love for Cameron's Instagram post. Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers were teammates at the University of Georgia until both were drafted in 2024.&quot;You are perfect my girl,&quot; Sydney McConkey commented.Sydney McConkey commented on Cameron Rose's post. (Comment via Cameron Rose's Instagram)She also encouraged other Las Vegas Raiders fans to get their own gear and show support for the team. Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose's gameday look gave nod to TETight end Brock Bowers is in his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team currently sits at 2-4 in the first season with Pete Carroll as coach. Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose recently shared her gameday look that featured a nod to the tight end. In a post on Instagram, Cameron Rose posed for a photo while wearing a black t-shirt that read &quot;Viva Las Bowers&quot;, a reference to the well-known Las Vegas tourism motto. She paired the look with a mini denim skirt, black knee-high boots and dark sunglasses. &quot;What the shirt says,&quot; she captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBowers has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 4. The tight end missed the Week 5 and Week 6 matchups and is making progress in his recovery. There is still doubt whether he will be ready to go for this week's AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders then have a bye week which will likely put his return to until after the bye.In the four games he has played this season, he has 19 catches for 225 receiving yards. When at full strength, he adds an extra offensive weapon for quarterback Geno Smith and the Raiders offense.